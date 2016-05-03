'Hamilton' just set a record for the most Tony nominations ever

“Hamilton” came out on top once again.

The Tony Award nominations honouring the best in Broadway were announced Tuesday morning, and the hip-hop musical about the Founding Fathers received a record 16 nominations, the most ever in the awards.

The “Hamilton” nods included Best Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (for both Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr.), Best Actress in a Musical (for Phillipa Soo), and more.

James Corden will host this year’s Tony Awards on June 12.

You can see the full list of nominations at The Hollywood Reporter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.