Buy Surf Titan Laird Hamilton And Pro Volleyball Player Gabrielle Reece's Hawaii Home For $2.75 Million

Brash big-wave surf king Laird Hamilton and wife, professional volleyball player Gabrielle Reece, are packing in their boards and rolling up the volleyball nets at their Maui home and are moving to a larger home… right next door.



According to Pacific Business News, Hamilton and Reece are selling their home, known as the “Jaws house” after they recently bought a larger property right next door.

The Jaws house is a 5,000+ square foot home, so named for its proximity to the notorious big surf break known as “Jaws” off Paia.

Hamilton says he can even hear Jaws break from his bedroom.

Hamilton and Reece built the home in 2004 to be close to Jaws, which produces some of the biggest waves in the world and where the controversial practice of tow-in surfing was created by Hamilton and others.

Hamilton’s compound, which was featured on MTVs Cribs, is situated on 9.99 acres in a lush tropical valley and offers views to the North Shore of Maui from its generous 1,000-sq ft wraparound deck.

To keep in tip-top shape, Hamilton and Reece converted most of the first floor of their home into a massive workout room and 1,764-sq ft garage that can accommodate six vehicles, a flotilla of watercraft and assorted sports paraphernalia.

The home features 4 suite-style bedrooms with private baths and built-in closets.

Landscaped with rock walls and royal palms, upscale interior finishes include Italian marble counter tops, oak and limestone flooring, and Imperial plaster walls.

A one million gallon fish pond overlooks tranquil gardens and mature foliage.

A second natural swimming pool is joined by waterfalls and accessed by a water slide.

This post originally appeared at Zillow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.