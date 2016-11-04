'Hamilton' is releasing a new mixtape album with chart-topping artists

“Hamilton” fever is in full swing again.
After over a year of waiting, “The Hamilton Mixtape” has a full tracklist, artist lineup, and release date.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and original star of the hit Broadway hip-hop musical, tweeted Thursday that the album full of remixes and covers will be availble for pre-order Friday, November 4. According to Broadway.com, the release date is December 2.
The star-studded album features chart-topping artists like Sia, Usher, Common, and Chance the Rapper.
Miranda is also partnering with Questlove again after The Roots’ drummer executive produced the musical’s Grammy-winning cast album.
A less obvious addition to the artist lineup is “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon — though his musical tendencies on his show explain his cover of King George’s standout “You’ll Be Back.”
NEW SQUAD LEVEL UNLOCKED. CHEAT CODE.@BustaRhymes @questlove @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/SEoTYvEJlq
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 19, 2016
These big names will all put their own stamp on the numbers from “Hamilton.”
Here is the full tracklist:
- “No John Trumbull” (Intro) – The Roots
- “My Shot” (feat. Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz & Nate Ruess) [Rise Up Remix] – The Roots
- “Wrote My Way Out” – Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc
- “Wait For It” – Usher
- An Open Letter” (feat. Shockwave) [Interlude] – Watsky
- “Satisfied” (feat. Miguel & Queen Latifah) – Sia
- “Dear Theodosia” (feat. Ben Folds) – Regina Spektor
- “Valley Forge” (Demo) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “It’s Quiet Uptown” – Kelly Clarkson
- “That Would Be Enough” – Alicia Keys
- “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)” – K’naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, Residente
- “You’ll Be Back” – Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
- “Helpless” (feat. Ja Rule) – Ashanti
- “Take A Break” (Interlude) – !llmind
- “Say Yes To This” – Jill Scott
- “Congratulations” – Dessa
- “Burn” – Andra Day
- “Stay Alive” (Interlude) – J.PERIOD & Stro Elliot
- “Slavery Battle” (Demo) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Washingtons By Your Side” – Wiz Khalifa
- “History Has Its Eyes On You” – John Legend
- “Who Tells Your Story” (feat. Common & Ingrid Michaelson) – The Roots
- “Dear Theodosia” (Reprise) – Chance The Rapper & Francis and The Lights
