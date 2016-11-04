'Hamilton' is releasing a new mixtape album with chart-topping artists

Meryl Gottlieb
Hamilton Lin Manuel MirandaThe Tony Awards/Youtube

“Hamilton” fever is in full swing again.

After over a year of waiting, “The Hamilton Mixtape” has a full tracklist, artist lineup, and release date. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and original star of the hit Broadway hip-hop musical, tweeted Thursday that the album full of remixes and covers will be availble for pre-order Friday, November 4. According to Broadway.com, the release date is December 2.

The star-studded album features chart-topping artists like Sia, Usher, Common, and Chance the Rapper. 

Miranda is also partnering with Questlove again after The Roots’ drummer executive produced the musical’s Grammy-winning cast album.

A less obvious addition to the artist lineup is “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon — though his musical tendencies on his show explain his cover of King George’s standout “You’ll Be Back.”

These big names will all put their own stamp on the numbers from “Hamilton.”

Here is the full tracklist:

  1. “No John Trumbull” (Intro) – The Roots
  2. “My Shot” (feat. Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz & Nate Ruess) [Rise Up Remix] – The Roots
  3. “Wrote My Way Out” – Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc
  4. “Wait For It” – Usher
  5. An Open Letter” (feat. Shockwave) [Interlude] – Watsky
  6. “Satisfied” (feat. Miguel & Queen Latifah) – Sia
  7. “Dear Theodosia” (feat. Ben Folds) – Regina Spektor
  8. “Valley Forge” (Demo) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
  9. “It’s Quiet Uptown” – Kelly Clarkson
  10. “That Would Be Enough” – Alicia Keys
  11. “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)” – K’naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, Residente
  12. “You’ll Be Back” – Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
  13. “Helpless” (feat. Ja Rule) – Ashanti
  14. “Take A Break” (Interlude) – !llmind
  15. “Say Yes To This” – Jill Scott
  16. “Congratulations” – Dessa
  17. “Burn” – Andra Day
  18. “Stay Alive” (Interlude) – J.PERIOD & Stro Elliot
  19. “Slavery Battle” (Demo) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
  20. “Washingtons By Your Side” – Wiz Khalifa
  21. “History Has Its Eyes On You” – John Legend
  22. “Who Tells Your Story” (feat. Common & Ingrid Michaelson) – The Roots
  23. “Dear Theodosia” (Reprise) – Chance The Rapper & Francis and The Lights

