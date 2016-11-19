The cast of 'Hamilton' had a message for Mike Pence after he was booed at the theatre

Screenshot via Twitter The cast of Hamilton addresses Mike Pence

The cast of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” addressed Vice President-elect Mike Pence who was in attendance at the show Friday night.

At the end of the show cast member Brandon Victor Dixon urged Pence and President-elect Donald Trump to respect the rights of minorities and work to represent them in the White House.

Here is was Dixon said:

“We have a guest in the audience this evening. Vice President-elect Pence I see you walking out, but I hope you will hear a few more moments. There’s nothing to boo here ladies and gentlemen. We have a message for you sir. We hope that you will hear us out. I encourage everyone to pull out your phones and tweet because this message needs to be spread far and wide. Vice President-elect Pence we welcome you and truly thank you for joining us here at Hamilton, an American Musical. We really do. We sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our parents or defend us and uphold our unalienable rights, sir. But we truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us. All of us. We truly thank you for sharing in this show, this wonderful American story told by a diverse group of men, women of different colours, creeds and orientations and we truly hope that you heard our message sir, because you all represent all of us.”

Earlier in the night, Pence was met with resounding boos when he entered the theatre flanked by secret service agents.

Watch the speech below:

Tonight, VP-Elect Mike Pence attended #HamiltonBway. After the show, @BrandonVDixon delivered the following statement on behalf of the show. pic.twitter.com/Jsg9Q1pMZs

— Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 19, 2016

