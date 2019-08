Broadway’s smash-hit “Hamilton,” produced by Jeffrey Seller, the producer of Broadway hits “RENT” and “Avenue Q,” is netting a profit of $2 million each month. Here’s what he has to say about the show’s financial success.

Produced by Emma Fierberg



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.