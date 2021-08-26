A map of the Kabul airport shows the choke points that make people trying to flee Afghanistan so vulnerable to attacks

Afghan people who want to leave the country continue to wait around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A map shows the crowded points that made gathering Afghans vulnerable to attacks.

Two explosions occurred on Thursday, one at the Abbey Gate and the other at The Baron Hotel.

A US official said the attack was “definitely believed to” have been carried out by ISIS.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

A map of the Kabul airport clearly shows the choke points that made fleeing Afghans vulnerable to Thursday’s bombings outside the airport.

Explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday killed multiple US service members and civilians.

The first explosion took place just outside the Abbey Gate.





Thousands have been gathering at the Abbey Gate in hopes of getting on a flight out of Kabul. Seven people were killed there last week in a stampede of desperate Afghans attempting to flee.

The second explosion took place at the Baron Hotel, nearby where the first explosion occurred.

“The Baron Hotel near Kabul airport was used by Canadian and British military as collection point for Afghans approved for evacuation flights,” Mark MacKinnon, senior international correspondent for The Globe and Mail reported on Twitter.

American helicopters airlifted a group of 169 Americans from the hotel to the airport last week, Politico reported.

A US official told the AP that Thursday’s attack was “definitely believed to” have been carried out by ISIS.