'Hamburger Helper' Did Something Drastic To Attract Younger Customers

General Mills is revamping Hamburger Helper.



The company’s first move?

Drop “Hamburger” from the name as young consumers increasingly turn to chicken and fish, reports Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

The brand has been renamed Helper and will be marketed with a new slogan: “Need a dinner idea, we’re here to help.”

Helper will offer products to be paired with ground beef, chicken, and tuna.

The dry dinner mix sales slumped 14% last year, according to Businessweek.

The company believes Helper can still be the dinner solution it was in the 1970s if the marketing plan changes. General Mills plans to use social media to capitalise on young people, especially men between the ages of 18 and 30.

