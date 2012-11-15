Hamas Tweets Terrifying Threat Right Back At The Israeli defence Force

As the battle deepens in Gaza, so too does it deepen in the cyber arena.



Al Qassam, the military wing of Hamas, just responded to IDF’s brutal threat over twitter.

The response is not unusual. Militant organisations around the world have become very tech and social media savvy. The IDF has also released a video of the strike on one of Hamas’ top leaders, and has been basically live blogging the war over twitter.

The whole operation, dubbed Pillar Of defence, is in response to a recent spate of back and forth strikes between Israel and Gaza militants.

Photo: via Alex Yudelson

