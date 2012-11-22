Hamas Says 'Israel Failed In Its Goals' And Gives Iran Huge Thanks

Photo: Louai Beshara/Getty Images

Just hours into a tenuous ceasefire agreement Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal said Israel failed to achieve its goals thanked Egypt and Iran for their support during the recent conflict.From AFP:



“After eight days, God stayed their hand from the people of Gaza, and they were compelled to submit to the conditions of the resistance,” Meshaal said. “Israel has failed in all its goals,” he told reporters in a Cairo hotel.

Meshaal also thanked ceasefire mediator Egypt, as well as Iran, which he said “had a role in arming” his Islamist movement during the conflict. “I would like to thank our dear Egypt, aided by the brave elected President Mohamed Morsi… Egypt acted responsibly and understood the demands of the resistance and the Palestinian people,” he said.

Meshaal went on to clarify his gratitude toward Iran was despite “Disagreements on the situation in Syria,” and warned Israel not to violate the ceasefire.

“If you commit, we will commit. If you do not commit, the rifles are in our hands,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.