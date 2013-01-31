Hamas Is Teaching Kids Hebrew To 'Avoid Israeli Tricks'

Photo: AP

Hamas won’t officially recognise Israel’s existence, but that doesn’t mean they are ignoring them.The group, which the U.S. recognises as a foreign terrorist organisation, has integrated Hebrew into their high school language classes, making the skill a unique front in the volatile Gaza Strip, according to The Daily Star.



The language is taught to ninth-grade students, but will soon be taught in higher grades.

“The Arabic language is a basic thing for the Israelis, and they use it to achieve what they want,” said Mahmoud Matar, director general of the Hamas-run Ministry of Education, speaking to the New York Times. “We look at Israel as an enemy. We teach our students the language of the enemy.”

The additional curriculum is a step in matching Israeli security forces, which have many intelligence officers with a strong grasp of Arabic. This helps them interrogate Palestinian detainees.

Soumaya al-Nakhala, a senior Hamas education ministry official, says knowing one’s enemy is consistent with the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed.

“[The students] want to learn the language of their enemy so they can avoid their tricks and evil,” al-Nakhala said.

