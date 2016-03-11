Hamas destroyed 15 tonnes of Snickers bars

Hope they’re satisfied. Picture YouTube/SosTV

Footage has emerged of Hamas authorities throwing box after box of chocolate-covered peanut treat Snickers into a huge pit before dousing them with diesel and burning them.

The full video is below, but here’s the kind of scene Gaza kids were forced to endure yesterday:

It wasn’t even political, apparently. Dutch producer Mars issued a worldwide recall of Snickers, Mars and Milky Way bars a month ago after a customer in Germany found a piece of plastic in a mini Snickers.

The recall affects products with an expiration date between June 19, 2016 and January 8, 2017, so Hamas obviously thought the bars had to go.

Chocolate is one of the few things Israel allows Gaza to import.

Fox News reports three kids from a nearby Bedouin encampment “managed to snatch some of the chocolate bars before they melted away”.

Here’s the video:

https://youtu.be/gzztu2a3eCc

