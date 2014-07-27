Israel Remains Silent On Hamas' Call For Humanitarian Truce

Hamas and Israel are going to put a brief 24-hour hold on their violent battle that’s killed more than 1,000 people.

The islamist militants agreed Sunday to a 24-hour humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

“In response to U.N. intervention and considering the situation of our people and the occasion of Eid, it has been agreed among resistance factions to endorse a 24-hour humanitarian calm, starting from 2 p.m. on Sunday,” Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

We don’t know yet how Israel feels about this, however. They called off their own 24-hour truce earlier after Hamasfired a volley of rockets into southern and central Israel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.