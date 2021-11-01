‘Rust’ crew members share Halyna Hutchins’ reaction after being shot by Alec Baldwin on set

Halyna Hutchins stands next to the camera in a beanie and headphones on the set of ‘Rust.’ Serge Svetnoy/Facebook

“That was no good. That was no good at all.”

Those were reportedly the words cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said moments after she was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of his latest movie, “Rust.”

Hutchins made the comments to a boom operator right after Baldwin – who was producing and starring in the indie Western – fired a single bullet from a prop gun while rehearsing a scene on October 21, striking Hutchins in the chest and director Joel Souza in the shoulder, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In the aftermath of the shooting inside a small church building on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set, someone shouted, “Medic!” as crewmembers frantically gathered around Hutchins to try to stop the bleeding, according to the newspaper.

“Oh, that was no good,” a boom operator reportedly said. Hutchins replied with: “No…that was no good. That was no good at all,” the news outlet reported.

Hours later, Hutchins was pronounced dead at University of New Mexico Hospital.

The account reported by the Los Angeles Times was based on interviews with 14 “Rust” crew members, including nine who were on set the day of the shooting, as well as film permits and emails, and text messages from the “Rust” production.

The FD Pietta long Colt .45 revolver that Baldwin discharged was supposed to be loaded with dummy rounds, but somehow live ammunition had been loaded into the weapon, authorities have said. The incident remains under police investigation.

“What the f–k just happened,” Baldwin repeated over and over after he fired the single shot, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Seconds earlier, Baldwin was preparing to rehearse his “cross draw” scene.

“So,” Baldwin had said to crewmembers as he placed his hand on the revolver in its holster, “I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it, and go, ‘Bang!'” the newspaper reported.

When assistant director David Halls handed the gun to Baldwin before the incident, Halls yelled out “cold gun,” indicating that it did not contain any live rounds, according to an affidavit previously released by police.

Halls told investigators that he did not check all the rounds in the barrel of the gun before it was given to Baldwin, another affidavit said.

Hutchins and Souza, the movie’s director who was injured in the shooting, were standing about two feet away from the muzzle of the gun when Baldwin fired it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“What the f–k was that? That burns!” Souza shouted after Baldwin pulled the trigger, the news outlet reported.

After the gun was discharged, Hutchins and Souza – who was standing behind Hutchins at the time – immediately fell to the ground, the report said.

“I was looking right at her, I could see an exit wound that immediately started pouring blood and that’s when [people screamed] ‘She’s shot!’ and everything went crazy,” a crew member told the Los Angeles Times.