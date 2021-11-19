Halyna Hutchins’ husband says in a new statement her death ‘devastated our family’s dreams’ and that her ashes will be interred in a private ceremony

Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’ Instagram

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a prop gun on the set of the film “Rust.”

The day after the shooting her husband said he had no words following her death.

In a new statement, Matthew Hutchins said: “Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story.”

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed last month while shooting the film “Rust,” has released a new statement about her death.

“Halyna was the love of my life, and our loss of her has devastated our family’s dreams. We feel the silence of her being forever gone as a suffocating stillness in our home,” Matt Hutchins, her husband, said in a statement provided to Insider on Friday.

“Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story, and we hope her work can inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the world. We thank the many generous supporters who have been so thoughtful in our time of loss,” he continued.

A spokesperson for the family also said there will be a private ceremony, attended only by very close friends and family, to inter her ashes.

Halyna Hutchins’ grave marker provided to Insider by a spokesperson for her family. Matt Hutchins/Family spokesperson

Halyna Hutchins was killed on October 22 when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the New Mexico set of “Rust,” where he was also serving as a producer for the film. Police are investigating the incident and no charges have been brought.

The morning after her death her husband told Insider he had no words and that he would need time before he could speak about her death.