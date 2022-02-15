Family of Halyna Hutchins files wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin over deadly ‘Rust’ shooting

The actor Alec Baldwin at the Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York, on October 7, 2021. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

The family of Halyna Hutchins has filed a wrongful death lawsuit over her fatal shooting on the set of “Rust” last year.

Hutchins, a cinematographer, was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin while he was rehearsing a scene.

The lawsuit claims Baldwin, the film’s armorer and other producers failed to keep the set safe and cut corners.

The family of Halyna Hutchins — the cinematographer who was fatally shot last year on the film set of “Rust” by actor Alec Baldwin during a scene rehearsal — has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, the film’s armorer, and other producers over the incident, attorneys representing the woman’s family announced on Tuesday.

The suit filed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico claims Baldwin “recklessly shot and killed” Hutchins on the Santa Fe, New Mexico movie set,

Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot as she set up a scene inside a church building setting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set on October 21.

“Defendant Baldwin and the other Defendants in this case failed to perform industry standard safety checks and follow basic gun safety rules while using real guns to produce the movie Rust, with fatal consequences,” the lawsuit says.

It adds, “Halyna Hutchins deserved to live, and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations.”

Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. Fred Hayes/Getty Images

The shooting happened as Baldwin was practicing a cross-draw technique that involved him pointing a Colt .45 revolver at a camera on the set, according to affidavits previously released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

A bullet from the gun struck Hutchins, mortally wounding her. The Western movie’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured by the stray bullet.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Baldwin said in a tweet, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

Baldwin — who was producing and starring in the film — has claimed that he never pulled the trigger of the gun that fired and resulted in the death of Hutchins, a married mother of a 9-year-old boy.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them,” Baldwin said during an ABC News interview that aired in December.

“Even now, I find it hard to believe that. It doesn’t seem real to me,” said Baldwin.

The gun that was fired was supposed to be loaded with dummy rounds, but somehow live ammunition was loaded into the weapon, authorities have said.

Santa Fe investigators have been probing the fatal shooting and trying to determine how live rounds ended up in the weapon.

Authorities have said they have not ruled out criminal charges in connection to the shooting, though no charges have been filed yet.

Since the shooting, Baldwin and other “Rust” producers have been named as defendants in multiple lawsuits filed over the tragedy.

Lawyers for Baldwin and the producers of “Rust” did not immediately return a request for comment by Insider on Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.