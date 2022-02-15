Lawyers for ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family released an animation showing how they allege Alec Baldwin fatally shot her

An animation of the ‘Rust’ film shooting created by lawyers for Halyna Hutchins’ family. Hutchins Family

Lawyers representing the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed last year on the set of the movie “Rust,” released an animation detailing their allegations about how Alec Baldwin fatally shot her.

In the animated video, a CGI version of Baldwin sits in a church on the New Mexico set of the movie with four individuals behind the camera.

The video then alleges that Baldwin draws his gun — a Colt .45 revolver — and draws back the hammer, shooting Hutchins. It then shows two individuals helping her as she collapses.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, the film’s armorer, and other producers over the deadly incident last October.

Hutchins’ family attorney Brian Panish told reporters on Tuesday that prior to filing the lawsuit, they conducted their own investigation by interviewing witnesses and created the animation.

“We went to the scene, we assessed the scene with experts and we really dug into what we could,” Panish said.

Panish said the video “explains why” Baldwin and others were “responsible” for the October 21 shooting.

