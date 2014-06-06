'HALT AND CATCH FIRE': Here's The Techie Meaning Behind The Title Of AMC's New Show

AMC’s new “Halt and Catch Fire” has received some flack over its odd title, but the show’s name is actually a reference to tech history.

The show, starring actor Lee Pace, takes place during the early wild days of the 1980’s computer boom — and while the title may seem strange, it’s one of the most mythical command codes in the tech world.

The show explained in its first episode that “halt and catch fire” (or HCF for short) was an early computer command that forced the machine to go as fast as possible, causing it to stop functioning.

The “catch fire” aspect of the name relates to the computer supposedly catching fire and basically self-destructing.

The Wrap points out that having the show open with an explanation of its title is very similar to how “Mad Men,” another great AMC show, opened its series.

The show premiered last weekend to somewhat lackluster ratings.

“Halt and Catch Fire” airs Sundays at 10 on AMC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.