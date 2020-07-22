Halsey tweeted her support for people with bipolar disorder: 'A manic episode isn't a joke'

Don Arnold/WireImage Halsey told Elle in 2015 that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was ’16 or 17.’

On Tuesday, Halsey, who has bipolar disorder, posted a series of tweets voicing her support for people with the mental health condition, which is characterised by manic or hypomanic episodes, depressive episodes, and potentially some psychosis.

Halsey’s first tweet read: “No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”

Halsey then wrote that the mocking and insulting of someone with mental illness could lead others to keep their suffering quiet: “Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and vilify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it.”

Halsey also wrote that “you can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs.”

The singer went on to explain having a mental illness does not make some an “a–hole,” as “lots of people with mental illnesses are great.”

“If you wanna think someone is an arsehole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are a–holes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with.”

The singer signed off with: “Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis.”

While Halsey doesn’t name Kanye West – who revealed his own bipolar diagnosis in a 2019 interview with Forbes – specifically, her comments come in the wake of him being filmed breaking down at a South Carolina rally, and posting a series of explosive tweets about the Kardashians, which were subsequently deleted.

“‘Crazy’ is a word that’s not gonna be used loosely in the future,” West told Forbes of having bipolar back in 2019.

“Understand that this is actually a condition that people can end up in, be born into, driven into and go in and out. And there’s a lot of people that have been called that ‘C’ word that have ended up on this cover.”

Halsey herself has previously spoken about having bipolar disorder, and said she was diagnosed when she was “16 or 17.”

The singer, now 24, told Elle in 2015: “The thing about having bipolar disorder, for me, is that I’m really empathetic. I feel everything around me so much. I feel when I walk past a homeless person, and I feel when my friend breaks up with someone, or I feel when my mum and my dad get into a fight and my mum’s f—in’ crying over dishes in the sink.”

