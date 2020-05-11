Halsey performed a song from 'The Little Mermaid' complete with a fashion nod to Princess Ariel you may have missed

ABC Halsey joined Disney’s second at home singalong to sing a beautiful rendition of ‘Part of Your World.’

Halsey performed during ABC’s second “Disney Family Singalong” on Sunday night.

She sang a beautiful rendition of “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.”

The singer also showed off red hair and earrings to match Princess Ariel’s wedding look.

Halsey channeled her inner Disney princess to give fans a delightful performance Sunday night.

The singer participated in ABC’s second round of the “Disney Family Singalong” to perform “Part of Your World” from 1989’s “The Little Mermaid.”

She didn’t just perform the Disney hit, Halsey also dressed up like Ariel complete with red hair.

The singer matched Ariel’s look from the end of the movie. Instead of a complete wedding dress, Halsey opted for a simple white dress.

ABC Halsey channels Ariel’s look from the very end of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Disney Here’s Ariel’s wedding look from the end of ‘The Little Mermaid.’

Halsey also wore earrings that mirrored the ones Ariel had in the movie. Halsey’s were just red.

ABC/Disney Did you catch Halsey’s earrings?

Fans approved of Halsey’s performance, saying the singer “killed it.”

YOU FREAKING KILLED IT I WAS SINGING RIGHT ALONG WITH YOU — Grace (@graciekrisher) May 11, 2020

Halsey singing "part of your world" is the best thing you'll see today pic.twitter.com/7Ln3wICAiK — ???????????????? (@flickerroses) May 11, 2020

Mostly just watching for @halsey. She killed it. Little mermaid is my fav. #DisneyFamilySingalong — Kristen Smith (@_kristensmith_) May 11, 2020

“Part of Your World” is a classic now, but the song was almost cut after an early screening of the film.

Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel, previously told Insider that then-Disney chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg had wanted to remove the song. Lyricist Howard Ashman fought to keep the song in the final film. It kicked off Disney’s “I Want” songs, which help set up the rest of the film by telling you what the protagonist wants.

“The Little Mermaid” is one of many animated Disney movies getting a live-action remake.

Halle Bailey, who also performed during Sunday’s Disney special, will play Ariel in the remake. The film will incorporate some of the animated movie’s beloved songs as well as new music from composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

