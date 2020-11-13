12 poems from Halsey's new book 'I Would Leave Me if I Could' that later became songs

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Halsey received the Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

Halsey released her debut collection of poetry, “I Would Leave Me If I Could,” on Tuesday.

Several poems contain lines that would later become lyrics in Halsey’s songs.

“You Were First,” for example, contains exact phrases that reappear in “Alanis’ Interlude” (“Soft skin, soft eyes / All these beautiful laughs and beautiful thighs”).

Two poems bear the same titles as songs they’d become: “Forever … Is a Long Time” is an extended version of the fifth track on “Manic,” while “Devil in Me” became the pre-chorus of the penultimate track from “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.”

Halsey released her debut collection of poetry, “I Would Leave Me If I Could,” on Tuesday â€” and as promised, fans can see hints of her music in its pages.

The Grammy-nominated singer is famous for her candor and confessional songwriting, and several poems contain lines that would later become lyrics.

“A lot of the time when I sit down to write I’m doing just that â€” sitting down to write, not necessarily to write a song or poem,” Halsey previously told Insider.

“Some poems stay poems but some end up as songs right away or even years later. Fans will be able to see how I started writing a few songs, or changed a few from the original idea in my poetry book.”

Below, Insider catalogued 12 different poems that inspired lyrical concepts or directly morphed into songs in Halsey’s discography.

‘Homemaker’

“Homemaker” is just the fourth poem in the collection, including “Introduction.” Thematically, it explores the performative nature of keeping a tidy, “shiny” home and buying expensive luxuries, like a Persian rug and a “new steam shower.”

In the penultimate stanza, Halsey writes: “enjoy the silence / in your kitchen. / been watering all these plants / made of plastic / and you think they will grow.”

These lines echo “Forever… (Is a Long Time),” the fifth track on “Manic” (“I spent a long time watering a plant made out of plastic / And I cursed theâ€…groundâ€…for growing green”).

‘You Were First’

In this poem, Halsey seems to scrutinize her own bisexuality, juxtaposing how she finds it easy to “charm a man” with how she finds it nerve-wracking to be intimate with a woman â€” especially in a society that teaches women to covet and compete for male attention.

“I guess I found it easier / to split men at the seams / At least that’s what I learned in magazines,” she writes.

The second-to-last stanza became, almost word-for-word, the pre-chorus in “Alanis’ Interlude.” The 11th track on “Manic,” a duet with Alanis Morissette, paints Halsey’s attraction to women in a far more confident light.

“All this / soft skin, soft eyes / All these / Beautiful laughs and beautiful thighs / Always kept me up at night / The truth is I was terrified,” Halsey writes in “You Were First.”

Aside from some minor tweaks, the biggest change is the stanza’s final line, which became: “But I can’t change my appetite.”

‘Battles’

This relatively short poem doesn’t include any exact lyrics, but conceptually, it’s near-identical to the first two lines in “Killing Boys.”

“Battles” reads: “Been biting my tongue till it bleeds / cry over things I don’t need. / My mother told me / pick your battles wisely / but you made me angry / at the world / so I chose them all.”

In the 12th track on “Manic,” Halsey sings: “Told me pick my battles and be pickin’ ’em wise / But I wanna pick ’em all and I don’t wanna decide / No more, no more, anymore.”

The poem and the song are also thematically similar: Both describe righteous female rage, and in particular, a rage that’s rooted in feeling wronged by one specific person.

‘Stockholm Syndrome Pt. I’

Halsey previously revealed that “Clementine,” her second single from “Manic,” originally began as “a small poem i wrote last year about having a black eye.”

Now, we know the poem in question is titled “Stockholm Syndrome Pt. I.”

The fourth stanza in the poem was adapted to fit the song’s third verse: “I remember / tender spiderwebs. / All violet, / yellow, / blue. / It seems with one eye open, / still all I see is you.”

This image, as it appears in “Clementine,” is delivered more conversationally: “My face is full of spiderwebs, all tender, yellow, blue / And still with one eye open, well, all I see is you.”

‘Wish You the Best’

“Wish You the Best” is like a longer, more elaborate version of “I’m Not Mad,” one of the deluxe tracks from “Manic.”

The first line in the chorus echoes the poem’s title: “And honestly, I still wish you nothing but the best.”

Some of the lines in the poem also reappear in the song, but noticeably tweaked.

In the poem, Halsey writes: “I don’t hope that you’d die; / just live to 75 / And you spend every waking moment / Wishing you felt alive.”

In the song, she sings: “I don’t even hope you die these days / I hope you live ’til 85 these days / Regretting that you ever lied these days / I hope it’s eating you alive these days.”

The poem’s couplet “I hope your knees ache / and your back hurts” gets flip-flopped in the song: “Iâ€…hope your back aches and your knees hurt.”

Finally, the memorable lyric about her ex-lover’s brother is also here (“I hope your little brother turns out to be nothing like you / I hope that you hurt more than I do”), yet in a slightly lengthened form: “I hope your brother turns out to be nothing like you. / Hope another year passes / and you hurt even more than I do.”

‘Is There Somewhere Else?’

This poem doesn’t have any lyrical replicas, but it could be read as the sequel to “Is There Somewhere.”

The first track on Halsey’s debut EP, “Room 93,” is a fan-favourite electro-pop song that describes a couple’s intimate hotel meeting.

“Is There Somewhere Else?” describes a reunion with a former lover, perhaps the same person from the song. The poem explores the comfort of an ex’s familiarity, contrasted with the space that grows in between two people over time.

‘American Woman’

“American Woman” actually contains separate echoes of two songs from different eras.

The poem’s first three lines (“My insecurity / hurting me / all these boys gonna flirt with me”) seem to precede lyrics in “3am,” the eighth track on “Manic” (“My insecurities are hurtin’ me / Someone please come and flirt with me”).

But the second stanza also contains a set of lines that reappear in “The Prologue,” the opening track on Halsey’s sophomore album, “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.”

The poem reads: “Thinks I’m a child of a / Money-hungry / Prideful country / Grass is green / And is always sunny / Hands all bloody / Tastes like honey / But we’re finding it hard to leave.”

In the song, Halsey recites the prologue to Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” before singing the same stanza, but with a slight alteration in the final line: “I’m finding it hard to leave.”

‘Guts’

With “Guts,” Halsey draws a contrast between her self-proclaimed “bad habit” (“I don’t think before I speak”) with a reluctance to tell someone how she feels.

She writes: “I keep a pistol when I sleep / inside my mouth / so I don’t fight my tongue / for saying all these things, / like how I saw you in my dreams.”

These lines recall the verse in “Wipe Your Tears,” another deluxe track from “Manic.”

Halsey sings: “I keep a pistol when I sleep / Inside my mouth so I can shoot / Down all the bad things.”

‘Forever … Is a Long Time’

This is one of two poems that bear the same titles as the songs they became.

As Halsey confirmed on Twitter, “Forever … Is a Long Time” is an extended version of the fifth track on “Manic,” also called “Forever… (Is a Long Time).”

Much of the poem reappears, word-for-word, in the lyrics of the song. But aside from several stanzas she cut, Halsey made one particularly interesting edit.

She writes: “Build love, build god, build promises / build calluses, then build provinces / ’cause I have found / somebody who would build life, / then demolish it.”

In the song, she explicitly turns this blame inward: “Build love, build God, build provinces / Build calluses, break promises / ‘Cause I could never hold a perfect thing and not demolish it.”

‘High-Five Kids’

“High-Five Kids” includes multiple details that recall “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,” a concept album based on Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet.”

In the poem, Halsey writes: “Back to where it all began, / this time with another man. / ‘Cause mine has found his place / amongst the fountains.”

This may reference Halsey’s ex-boyfriend, Zach Merritt. He’s the boy who “lives behind bricks” described in Halsey’s song “Hurricane,” and he built an actual fountain named “hopeless fountain kingdom” off of the L train’s Halsey street stop in Brooklyn.

“High-Five Kids” also ends with the three-line stanza: “The kid is dead and gone / back to the / Kingdom.”

It’s unclear when the poem was written, but it may have preceded and partially inspired the concept of “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.”

‘Forever Cursed in Love are the Observant’

The title of this poem appears in “Young God,” the 15th track on “Badlands” â€” although you may not have realised it.

The song begins with an unintelligible intro, which is actually a recording of Halsey speaking, but played backwards: “Forever cursed in love are the observant. Forever a slave to the detail.”

‘Devil in Me’

“Devil in Me” became the pre-chorus of her second album’s penultimate track. The song shares the same title as the poem.

It reads: “I won’t let anyone down / If I crawl tonight / But I still let everyone down / When I change in size / And I went tumbling down / Trying to reach your height / But I scream too loud / If I speak my mind.”

As Halsey told Zach Sang, that precise stanza is about “me, you know, adjusting myself trying to fit this person, and realising I’m letting everyone around me down… trying to get low, trying to make myself smaller, trying to be the size that this person probably wanted me to be.”

