I tested everything from Halsey's beauty brand, and her eye shadows are one of the best celebrity products I've tried

John Shearer/Getty Images and Amanda Krause/Insider Like Halsey, I prefer makeup that’s bold and unconventional.

I tried one of every product from Halsey’s new beauty brand, About-Face.

I highly recommend the brand’s lipstick, eye-shadow sticks, and liquid eye paints.

I wasn’t as impressed by the brand’s primer, blending sponge, and overall price range.

Halsey and I have a few things in common: We’re both proud New Jersey natives, we grew up listening to the same music, and we both spent a lot of time on Tumblr in our teenage years.

But most importantly to me, Halsey and I both use makeup as a form of self-expression. She’s rocked everything from bleached eyebrows to sparkling eye shadow over the years, and I love how unabashedly bold she is in her looks â€” which she often creates herself.

I was curious to see how her beauty skills would translate to a line of her own, so I ordered one of each product from her About-Face line and put them to the test. Here’s what I thought of each product.

Before testing About-Face, I put on a Halsey playlist and applied my base makeup.

Amanda Krause/Insider I started by using my usual base products to the tune of Halsey’s discography.

Speaking with Byrdie in January, Halsey said About-Face was created for the “generation of e-girls and e-boys out there” who want to express themselves with vibrant pigment and messy makeup.

That being said, the line doesn’t include any foundation or concealer, so I applied products from my own stash. I used Rare Beauty’s foundation, e.l.f.’s Hydrating Camo concealer, and Milani’s Stay Put Brow Colour.

Once I had foundation on, I went in with About-Face’s Shadowstick and Matte Fluid Eye Paint.

Amanda Krause/Insider The About-Face Shadowstick (left), and the brand’s Matte Fluid Eye Paint (right).

The $US21 Shadowstick – which I purchased in a chartreuse shade called Acidic – is described by the brand as an “insanely pigmented, one-stroke eye crème” that can last more than 10 hours on the eyes.

The $US24 Matte Fluid Eye Paint, on the other hand, is a liquid pigment that’s meant to provide opaque colour in “one swipe.” They’re also said to dry matte with a “smooth, no-budge, no-smudge finish.” I purchased the navy-blue shade called Lost Unfound.

I was immediately impressed by both products.

Amanda Krause/Insider I wore the Shadowstick as eye shadow, and the eye paint as eyeliner.

The shimmering Shadowstick was extremely easy to apply, in my experience. The product looked vibrant with one swipe of the pencil, and it blended seamlessly with both my finger and a brush.

I did have to use a bit more caution when applying the blue eye paint, as the product contains a large, doe-foot applicator that isn’t great for precise lines. But with the help of an angled eyeliner brush, I was able to create a bold and sharp wing.

What I most loved about these eye products is how versatile they are. Both items can be used as eye shadow and eyeliner, and they can create both everyday and bold looks.

Next, I used the brand’s Light Lock Powder, which added a natural-looking glow to my skin.

Amanda Krause/Insider Despite it’s pink colour, this highlighter looks extremely natural on the skin.

The $US30 powder is sold in four shades that are said to feel “crazy smooth” and create a “glass-like finish” on your skin. I purchased the Stay in Bed shade, which is described as a “shimmering pale peach.”

About-Face doesn’t currently offer blush, so I decided to use this shade to bring both shine and colour to my cheeks. While it didn’t do the latter, it did make my skin glow in a way that was both eye-catching and natural. I also loved how the powder felt creamy on the skin rather than chalky.

Finally, I completed my look with the About-Face Paint-It Matte lipstick.

Amanda Krause/Insider The Paint-It Matte lipsticks are one of my favourite products from About-Face.

Sold in 11 shades, the $US22 liquid lipsticks are infused with peppermint oil and meant to provide “enduring and intense coverage” in one swipe. I tried a brown colour called Nudist Judas.

I knew I would love this lipstick as soon as I applied a single swipe. The product provided opaque colour right away, and it looked freshly applied from morning until evening – even after eating numerous meals.

It did feel a bit dry on the lips when I first applied it, but the lipstick somehow became more and more comfortable as the day went on.

The following day, I tried to use the Matte Fluid Eye Paint as an eye shadow.

Amanda Krause/Insider I love the formula of this product, even if the shade isn’t for me.

I’ve seen videos of Halsey using the product across her eyelids, so I wanted to try the technique for myself.

Unfortunately, my first attempt was a disaster. I applied a tiny swipe of colour and tried to blend it with a brush, but it just created a patchy mess. That being said, I think my initial struggles were the result of the product’s bright-blue colour. I imagine it would have been easier to work with another shade.

Luckily, my second attempt went a lot smoother. I first applied a powder baby-blue eye shadow, and then slowly blended in the About-Face liquid pigment. The outcome was intense – and I much prefer the shade as an eyeliner – but the formula was so good that I’m tempted to buy more shades (and try making my own colours, as Halsey recommends).

I also tried the brand’s Light Lock lip gloss and Matte Fix lip pencil.

Amanda Krause/Insider From left to right, I tried the lip gloss, lip liner, and both products together.

I started with the $US20 lip gloss. Of the four available shades, I chose a sheer and sparkling pink called Such Great Heights, which provided moisture, shine, and a slight cooling effect to my lips.

I then wiped it off and tried the brand’s $US17 lip liner in the shade Pink in the Morning. The product – which is said to be infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E – was creamy and pigmented enough to wear on its own, in my opinion.

For my final look, however, I decided to wear both products together. The lip liner created a nice base for the sparkling lip gloss, and I was pleasantly surprised to find that both products held up really well after eating lunch. I only needed to retouch the gloss slightly.

Finally, I used the About-Face Light Lock Highlight Fluid and Light Lock Stick on my cheekbones.

Amanda Krause/Insider From left to right, I swatched the powder highlight, shimmer stick, and liquid highlight.

I loved the brand’s powder, so I was interested to see how these two highlighters would compare. I used the $US25 shimmer stick in the shade Please Indulge Me on my right cheekbone, and the $US32 liquid highlighter in the Fight or Flight colour on my left.

I wasn’t too impressed with the Light Lock Stick. It did make my cheekbone shine, and it blended into my foundation nicely, but it also worked similarly to lots of other cream highlighters I already own.

I definitely liked the liquid version better, and I found that its high shine held up stronger throughout the day. Still, this product is also similar to others on the market.

All in all, About-Face has some standout eye and lip products.

Amanda Krause/Insider These are my favourite products from Halsey’s About-Face makeup line.

If you’re going to try About-Face for yourself, I highly recommend the brand’s Paint-It Matte lipsticks, Shadowsticks, and Matte Fluid Eye Paints. I love how all three products are easy to use, full of pigment, and sold in tons of unique shades.

The eye paints in particular are especially innovative and work in a unique way that makes them stand out from other liquid eye shadows I already own.

I’m also a big fan of About-Face’s lip liners and lip gloss, though they’re a bit pricey for what you get. You can find similar products for much lower prices at just about every store.

The highlighters are also nice, but I don’t think you need to buy all three.

Amanda Krause/Insider I like the three highlighters, but I still think they’re too expensive.

My favourite of the three About-Face highlighters is the Light Lock Powder. I love how you can use it as a precise highlighter, or as an all-over product to add a natural shine to your look. For bolder makeup days, the Light Lock Highlight Fluid is another great option.

I’m a bit indifferent to the Light Lock Stick, as it added a nice shine to my cheekbones, but it also wasn’t bright enough to make me reach for it again.

That being said, I feel these highlighters are extremely overpriced, costing between $US25 and $US32 each.

You can probably skip the brand’s makeup primer and blending sponge.

Amanda Krause/Insider I personally wouldn’t use these two products again.

The $US28 spray is said to prime skin and help your makeup last while being “invisible.” Unfortunately, my makeup didn’t seem to last better or longer than it does with my usual Mac Prep + Prime Fix+ spray, and I noticed the About-Face product left white dots all over my clothes that I had to clean off.

I also didn’t enjoy using the $US14 blending tool, as I thought it was too big and awkward to properly blend products into my face.

Halsey’s off to a great start, and I can’t wait to see where she takes her beauty brand.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images I appreciate that Halsey’s created makeup for those of us who prefer bold looks.

As is the case with most makeup brands, some About-Face products work better than others, and numerous items in the line are similar to other less expensive ones on the market. But overall, it’s clear to me that Halsey put a lot of time, effort, and her own makeup skills into creating this line.

I also really appreciate Halsey creating makeup for those of us who prefer bold and unconventional looks, so I’ll be keeping an eye on the brand’s social-media pages to see what new colours and exciting things they release next.

I’d even argue at this point that other celebrities with beauty brands could learn a lesson or two from Halsey, no matter how new she is to the industry.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author(s).

