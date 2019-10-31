Watch Ellen DeGeneres scare Halsey into calling Evan Peters her boyfriend

Lisa O’Connor/AFP via Getty Images Evan Peters and Halsey dressed as Sonny and Cher for Halloween.

Halsey officially called Evan Peters her boyfriend after getting a scare on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen Show.”

Ellen DeGeneres showed Halsey a photo of her and Peters in coordinating Halloween costumes, just before a man jumped out of the box next to her.

“You distracted me with the boyfriend question! I wasn’t ready,” she said. “I don’t know what’s scarier though – having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen.”

The “Without Me” singer and “American Horror Story” actor made their first public appearance as a couple on Saturday.

The “Without Me” singer, born Ashley Frangipane, walked the red carpet with Peters on Saturday in coordinating Halloween costumes as Sonny and Cher. Though much had already been made about their apparent romance – especially after outlets unearthed Halsey’s old tweets about having a crush on Peters – neither had confirmed they were officially dating.

Halsey and Evan Peters are dressed as Sonny and Cher from the “Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour” pic.twitter.com/QrwJyshRkk — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) October 27, 2019

The two were first spotted holding hands on a roller coaster in late September. Halsey had previously split from the English singer-songwriter Yungblud, born Dominic Harrison.

After making her first public appearance with Peters, Halsey addressed the recent breakup in a now-deleted tweet.

“sometimes. people just break up. it doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ed up,” she wrote. “sometimes. it just happens. because life is constantly changing. and adults stay friends and move on.”

Halsey deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/0e47aiSOoi — Halsey Updates ???? (@HalseyUpdateCAN) October 29, 2019

Yungblud echoed this sentiment in a recent interview with NME, saying the exes remain “great friends.”

For his part, Peters and his “American Horror Story” co-star, Emma Roberts, ended their engagement back in March.

Watch Halsey’s scare on “The Ellen Show” below.

