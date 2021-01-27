Halsey bought Liam Payne's 'haunted' Calabasas estate with an indoor cinema and wine cellar for $10.2 million

Getty Images Liam Payne’s Calabasas, California, home was reportedly purchased by Halsey.

Halsey purchased a $US10.2 million estate in Calabasas, California, from Liam Payne, Dirt reports.

Payne offered the estate for $US14 million in 2018 but re-listed the home for $US10.5 million in June.

Payne claimed the home was haunted while living there with Cheryl Cole and their son.

Halsey just snapped up a sprawling Spanish-style estate from none other than fellow singer, Liam Payne.

Dirt reported that Halsey,born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, spent nearly $US10.2 million on the mansion located in a gated community in Calabasas, California.

Payne, who rose to fame as a member of One Direction, first bought the home in 2015 when former girlfriend Cheryl Cole was pregnant with their son, Bear. The couple split in 2018, but have been candid about their co-parenting relationship.

The mansion was first put on the market for a staggering $US14 million after their 2018 split, but the price gradually fell, and eventually, Payne listed the property as a high-end rental, Dirt reported.

The “Strip That Down” singer later cut the price to $US10.5 million in June 2020, according to the same report.

Photos published by Dirt and the property listing showed the 9,659-square-foot mansion covered by a canopy of trees and surrounded by manicured shrubbery.

Dia Dipasupil/ Getty Images Halsey purchased the Calabasas mansion for almost $US10.2 million earlier this month.

A wooden bridge connects to a winding, private roundabout that arrives right to the multi-car garage and stone porch. The front entrance, covered by a white arch, features an outdoor chandelier, decorative candles, and a dark-wood door.

The home, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, includes an array of plush features, including a double-height library, an indoor movie theatre, a wine cellar with space to entertain, and an outdoor pool.

There are also koi ponds, as well as a small recording studio in a detached guesthouse.

Payne previously said the Calabasas home was haunted



Ian West – PA Images/Getty Images Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole previously lived together in the Calabasas home when she was pregnant with their son.

Halsey, whose debut single “Ghost” catapulted her off of SoundCloud and into the public eye, could find herself being spirited away once again.



While speaking to The Sun in 2017, Payne revealed that he thought the Calabasas home might be haunted and that Cole refused to sleep upstairs when she was pregnant.

“I’ve seen lights go on and off in the middle of the night and a few little creepy things, like taps turning on and off,” said Payne.

“If you don’t believe in it, I don’t think it can get to you. But Cheryl was like, ‘I’m not sleeping upstairs.’ So we slept downstairs in the cinema room,” he said, adding “First World problems.”

Payne also told The Sun he believed his flat in London had a few extra ghouls as well.

“I was in bed the other night and there was a bang. I tried to do the whole Ghost Adventures recording thing,” said Payne.

He continued, “I sat in my room going, ‘Is anybody there? Did you just make that knock?’ Then the wardrobe light in my room came on and the door of the wardrobe was closed, so something had to move.”

Payne’s Calabasas property was jointly listed by Tomer Fridman of Compass and Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland. Halsey was represented by Josh Myler at The Agency.

