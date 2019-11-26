Halsey wore a sheer dress with bold eyebrow makeup that totally changed her look

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Halsey attends the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Halsey attended the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

She arrived wearing a semi-sheer Marc Jacobs dress, which had long sleeves, layers of ruffles, and a watercolor floral print.

The musician also wore daring makeup, which included pastel eye shadow and bleached eyebrows.

She later changed into a sleeveless gown and drew on dark eyebrows.

Halsey showcased her unique style at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

The musician arrived wearing a semi-sheer Marc Jacobs dress, which had an off-the-shoulder neckline, ruffled sleeves, and a long skirt that extended into a train behind her. She also donned rose-gold sandals, circular earrings, and red hair.

For her makeup, Halsey opted for a bold look that included pastel eye shadow and bleached eyebrows.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Halsey attends the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

According to a post on the musician’s Instagram page, Halsey did her own makeup for the event.

“The makeup is of course my own experiment,” Halsey wrote. “Bye bye brows.”

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Halsey’s makeup was complete with pastel eye shadow and bleached brows.

Once inside the awards show, Halsey switched into a white sleeveless gown embellished with purple-and-black beaded flowers. The musician also changed her makeup, this time wearing purple eye shadow, matching lipstick, and white eyebrows.

She completed the look with heart-shaped earrings.

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Halsey sit together at the AMAs.

By the time she hit the stage to perform her single “Graveyard,” however, Halsey looked completely different. She ditched her glamorous dress for a white pantsuit, and removed her makeup to create a blank canvas.

She also coloured her brows to match her dark hair.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Halsey performs at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday.

Halsey’s hit “Without Me” was named the favourite pop/rock song of the year. While accepting her award, the musician seemingly took a jab at the Grammys, which snubbed her for the 2020 event.

“When I was a kid, I used to believe that this award was the ultimate validation,” Halsey said during her acceptance speech. “But most of these awards really aren’t what they seem, at all.”

“But that’s OK because I’m up here right now and I am so thankful to the AMAs, because they are the world’s largest fan-voted awards show,” she continued.

