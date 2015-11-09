See why Vietnam's Halong Bay is one of the most beautiful places on the planet

Halong Bay is one of Vietnam’s most stunning attractions.

The name translates to “where the dragon descends,” and, according to local legend, the bay’s islands were formed when a dragon charged from the mountains towards the coast. Its tail carved out valleys and crevasses until the dragon hit the water, flooding the area and leaving nothing but peaks visible.

The bay sits off Vietnam’s northeastern coast, and has incredibly serene emerald waters that are home to multiple small limestone islands covered by rain forests. It’s a popular spot for boat tours and cave explorers, and no trip to Vietnam would be complete without seeing it.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Chelsea Pineda

