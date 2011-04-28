Halogen Media Acquires NYC Startup YouCast

Advertisers are hungry for social media, so we weren’t surprised to learn that online ad network Halogen Media has acquired four-year-old startup, YouCast.



YouCast works with brands like Nike and Turner Broadcasting to get them more exposure online by giving bloggers exclusive information about the companies.

For example, Turner Broadcasting might give bloggers access to sneak peaks of upcoming shows or behind the scenes footage with actors, which bloggers can then share with followers.

“Brands were saying to us, ‘If we’re going to make media investments, we want enduring value that we can tap into at our discretion, regardless of an ad buy,” says Halogen’s Founder and CEO Greg Shove. “They want to be more integrated and have something authentic with publishers and their audiences. Acquiring YouCast, which already has social media analytics in place, will make that possible.”

YouCast was founded by Jonathan Cohen and John Eaten. Combined, Halogen and YouCast are expected to make $10 million in revenue this year, says Shove.

The acquisition amount has not been disclosed.

