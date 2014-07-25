The First Trailer For Ridley Scott's Live-Action Halo Project 'Nightfall'

The first trailer for the live-action Halo miniseries “Nightfall” is here!

Xbox Entertainment revealed new details for the five episode miniseries Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con along with cast and crew for the series.

“Nightfall” will be the lead up to Microsoft’s “Halo 5: Guardians” due out in 2015 with Ridley Scott serving as executive producer.

The digital series is set to debut in November.

