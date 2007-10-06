Halo Maker Bungie Splitting Off From Microsoft (MSFT)

As previously rumoured, video game producer Bungie Studios is splitting from parent Microsoft (MSFT). Bungie’s Halo is the flagship game series for Microsoft’s Xbox platform. Halo 3, released Sept. 25, hit $300 million of sales worldwide in its first week. Microsoft will keep an equity stake in Bungie and the studio will continue to make games for the Xbox. “Practically speaking, nothing has changed and you guys won’t see much, if any difference, for a while,” Bungie promised on its blog today. Microsoft bought the company in 2000. Release



