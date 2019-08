Halo Halo is a popular Filipino dessert made of shaved ice, evaporated milk, and other treats like jam and fruit.

At her Coachella pop-up restaurant, Chef Isa Fabro had the brilliant idea to add one more key ingredient — Red Bull.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Chelsea Pineda

