This screen protector gives your iPhone an invisible back button

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are Apple’s largest iPhones yet, and that can make reaching the back button in the top left corner of menus a bit difficult.

Now, a Kickstarter project for a screen protector called the “Halo Back” wants to fix that problem by adding an invisible back button at the bottom of your iPhone. The idea is that instead of having to awkwardly stretch your thumb to reach the corner of your phone, you can comfortably tap an invisible area on the bottom of the screen protector that carries out the same command.

Here’s how it works.

Your iPhone uses a capacitive touchscreen to sense when your finger taps the screen, and that technology works by noticing when your finger distorts the electrostatic display layer on the device. That’s why your iPhone is smart enough to distinguish between a pencil eraser and your finger — your finger conducts electricity while your pencil eraser doesn’t.

Using this principle, the Halo Back team created a screen protector that includes a capacitive pathway between the top left corner of your screen (where the back button in app menus is usually located) and the bottom of your phone. This channel ends at the “invisible button” portion of the screen protector, allowing you to tap that small area to complete the electrical current and trick your iPhone into thinking you’re tapping the corner of the screen.

The best thing about the Halo Back screen protector is that it leaves the option up to you, as you can always opt to tap the back button as you normally would — you simply have another way to access that portion of the screen without reaching if you so desire.

Now, it’s important to note that the Halo Back is dependent on the button layout in iOS, which can change. And while Apple has yet to make any drastic changes to where the back button is usually located in menus, it’s entirely possible.

But if you’re someone who doesn’t mind the risk or the (often long) wait for a Kickstarter project to ship, you can pick up a Halo Back screen protector for your iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus for $US17 over at their Kickstarter page.

