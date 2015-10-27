'Halo' finally gets its own emoji

“Halo 5: Guardians” isn’t available on your Xbox One yet — just one more day! — but it’s already invading Twitter.

Behold, the custom “Halo” emoji:

You see it? It’s this little guy right here:

If you don’t recognise that symbol, we’re here to decode it for you: that’s Master Chief’s helmet, the main protagonist of the “Halo” franchise. He looks like this in “Halo 5: Guardians”:

See how he’s got that little crack in his visor? That’s particular to “Halo 5: Guardians” — we could tell you how it happens, but then we’d be spoiling a major plot point!

Interested in getting your Master Chief all up in your own Twitter feed? Simply use the “#Halo5” hashtag and you’ll get your very own little green helmeted man, like so:

NOW WATCH: The most disappointing thing about the new Halo game



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.