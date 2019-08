There’s a lot of buzz surrounding “Halo 5: Guardians” — the newest instalment in the long-running game franchise — but there’s one thing that’s truly disappointing and utterly baffling about the game.

Produced by Corey Protin. Edited by Will Wei.

Follow TI: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.