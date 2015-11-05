The new 'Halo' game is making Microsoft a ton of money

Microsoft Release the Kraken!

Lots of folks are buying the new “Halo” game on Xbox One.

How many? Like, so many. Here’s Microsoft’s official word on it from a blog post:

One week after launching worldwide, “Halo 5: Guardians” has made history as the biggest “Halo” launch and fastest-selling Xbox One exclusive game to-date, with more than $US400 million in global sales of “Halo 5: Guardians” games and hardware, pushing the franchise to over $US5 billion lifetime.

So, a lot then? It’s not actually clear, but however many copies of “Halo 5: Guardians” sold, it was enough to make it “the biggest ‘Halo’ launch” in history.

Since we don’t have a straight up sales number, we can do some pretty good educated guessing based on what we do know.

Based on the $US400 million number, we can do some quick maths. The vast majority of people buying “Halo 5: Guardians” are buying the standard $US60 version. So, what’s $US400 million divided by $US60?

Approximately 6,666,666. That’s approximately 6.6 million copies sold of “Halo 5: Guardians” in its first week. Not bad at all!

Yes, there are more expensive versions of “Halo 5: Guardians.” There’s the “steelbook” version of it, which costs $US100. It looks like this:

There’s the “Limited Collector’s Edition,” which costs a whopping $US250 and looks like this:

And who could forget the Xbox One console bundle that comes with a copy of “Halo 5: Guardians?” That’s $US500 and looks like this:

But let’s be honest: even with those versions factored in, Microsoft still sold a huge number of copies of “Halo 5: Guardians” in just one week.

