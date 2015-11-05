There's an amazingly easy way to skip the worst part of the new 'Halo' game

“Halo 5: Guardians” for Xbox One is a pretty great game.

The multiplayer section is built with modern sensibilities (read: eSports) in mind. The single-player campaign is a gorgeous, exciting experience (with a few bumps when it comes to story and dialog).

There is, however, one major issue with the game’s main campaign: one particular boss that you have to fight over, and over, and over.

SPOILER WARNING: From this point on, we’re talking about “Halo 5: Guardians” with reckless abandon. The whole enchilada is on the plate — you’ve been warned!

Microsoft Here’s a picture of ‘Halo’ hero Master Chief, looking stoic, meant to put some space between the spoiler warning and the post itself.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, we can talk about the Warden. Ugh, the Warden, right? He’s a real jerk. He’s the only part of the “Halo 5: Guardians” campaign that outright stinks. And why is that?

Because he’s super powerful and kills you with one hit

Because he’s got a massive reach with his sword (that tends to also kill the folks who can revive you after you’re killed!)

Because he takes forever to kill

Because he’s no fun to fight at all

And here’s the worst part: you have to fight him like 10 times. OK I’m being dramatic, but it’s a lot of times!

Microsoft The Warden, being a jerk (as usual).

Just when you think you’re finally past all of his nonsense, “Halo 5: Guardians” is all like “Naw, you’re totally not. Here’s a fight with THREE versions of the Warden all at once.” This moment comes near the end of “Halo 5: Guardians,” during the fourteenth of 15 missions. The level is appropriately called “The Breaking.”

It was the least fun part of the game for me. I died over and over. I yelled at my television. It was not a proud moment.

Little did I know I could’ve skipped the whole fight. The whole thing! Unbelievable! And you can too! It’s amazingly simple, actually.

Here’s how you do it:

When you enter the room with three Wardens, duck to the right side ramp and head to the launchpad.

Get yourself on that launchpad and into mid-air.

Now execute a “ground pound” by holding down the melee button in mid-air, and aim at the platform.

Land!

Say goodbye to the stupid trio of stupid Wardens. You don’t have to fight them, but you can literally just leave at this point. Maybe flip them the bird if you’re feeling spicy.

And that’s it! You’ve skipped the worst part of “Halo 5: Guardians” just like that! No fight, no aggravation, just progress.

Major credit to YouTube channel 360GameTV for spotting this trick and putting together a great video, which you can watch right here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

