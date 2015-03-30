Microsoft just dropped two trailers for 'Halo 5' and announced its release date

The next instalment of Microsoft’s critically important “Halo” series is officially coming to the Xbox One on October 27, according to twonew trailers for the game that debuted during Sunday night’s season finale of “The Walking Dead.”

Both trailers for “Halo 5: Guardians” were filmed in live action and feature no actual footage from the game, but they hint at a possible plot line: A super soldier we’ve never seen before named Locke believes Master Chief, the protagonist from the previous “Halo” games, to be a traitor for some reason — and from Master Chief’s perspective, it sounds like he something that created unintended consequences.

Both trailers sound mysterious, but it appears the plot line for “Halo 5” will follow two different perspectives, suggesting players will be able to control two different characters: Master Chief, and Locke. You can check out the trailers below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Halo 5” will be the third major release from 343 Industries, the game developer that took over the “Halo” franchise since it switched hands from Bungie in 2007. 343 Industries was also responsible for “Halo 4” in 2012, and last year’s “Halo: The Master Chief Collection,” which bundled all four “Halo” games and included a complete visual overhaul for the classic game “Halo 2.”

The “Halo” franchise is hugely important for Microsoft and its Xbox unit: The games have collectively sold more than 60 million copies across the globe and grossed more than $US3.4 billion since 2001, according to Microsoft’s estimates.

We first saw the news about the new trailers over at Kotaku.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.