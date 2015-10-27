The new 'Halo' game is incredibly gorgeous

Ben Gilbert

The first “Halo” game built from the ground up for Microsoft’s newest game console, the Xbox One, is finally here.

Well, almost here: It launches on Tuesday.

The game’s called “Halo 5: Guardians,” and it’s absolutely gorgeous. Just look at this madness:

Microsoft

And that’s just a shot of the amount of detail in a random multiplayer match! Allow us to take you on a tour of the lavish vistas, verdant battlefields, and quiet space locales created by Microsoft’s dedicated “Halo” team at 343 Industries.

In 'Halo 5: Guardians,' there is a main story ('campaign') and several multiplayer modes. The story mode is full of incredible locations, like this one:

Microsoft

That's the home planet of one of the series' longtime enemy factions, known as 'Elites.' They're the guys carved into the walls in sculpted reliefs:

Microsoft

While their planet is full of dusty old caverns....

Microsoft

Other planets are covered in snow:

Microsoft
Microsoft

And others are strewn with ancient structures, erected by a long-dead species known as the 'Forerunner.'

Microsoft

Some are especially lush with alien life -- notably, we're talking about alien life that doesn't want to shoot you with a plasma rifle (for once).

Microsoft

The story of 'Halo 5: Guardians' follows two supersoldiers, known as 'Spartans.' One is Master Chief, the other is Spartan Locke. This is Master Chief:

Microsoft
Note the cracked visor and green armour.

And this is Spartan Locke:

Microsoft

But don't worry -- aside from having different voice actors, both Locke and Chief play identically. They both have squads of soldiers at their side, which is a major addition in 'Halo 5.'

Microsoft
This is the full Master Chief crew.
Microsoft
This is the Spartan Locke crew.

Traditionally in the 'Halo' series, you were fighting a collection of alien species called 'The Covenant.' In 'Halo 5: Guardians,' you'll fight The Covenant once more! Here's an 'Elite' soldier with a terrifying plasma sword:

Microsoft
This is an 'Elite,' one of the harder to defeat Covenant aliens.

There's also a 'Jackal' in the background -- one of The Covenant's less ferocious enemies:

Microsoft

You'll also fight enemies called 'Forerunner.' They come in a variety of flavours. There are the little dog-like guys that scamper across the ground and walls:

Microsoft

And the bigger soldiers, which basically act like the Forerunner version of The Covenant's Elites:

Microsoft

And then there are bigger bad guys that pack a ton of firepower and wear fancy armour. They're called knights, and they look like this:

Microsoft

Here's a closer look -- they're super creepy!

Microsoft
Microsoft
In one hand, the knight holds a shotgun. In the other, a rocket launcher. This would be a good time to run fast and far.

And finally, there's this guy called 'Warden Eternal.' He's essentially the boss of 'Halo 5: Guardians,' and you'll fight him many, many times. Too many times, really.

Microsoft

And you haven't even seen the crazy multiplayer worlds yet! They range from gorgeous re-creations of past multiplayer arenas:

Microsoft

To massive new maps meant for use with the new 'Warzone' multiplayer:

Microsoft
Microsoft

To levels that look straight up out of 'Tron':

Microsoft

They all share one important characteristic: detail! There's an incredible focus on detail in every nook and cranny of the 'Halo 5: Guardians' world.

Microsoft

'Halo 5: Guardians' launches on October 27 exclusively for the Xbox One.

