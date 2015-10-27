The new 'Halo' game is incredibly gorgeous

The first “Halo” game built from the ground up for Microsoft’s newest game console, the Xbox One, is finally here.

Well, almost here: It launches on Tuesday.

The game’s called “Halo 5: Guardians,” and it’s absolutely gorgeous. Just look at this madness:

And that’s just a shot of the amount of detail in a random multiplayer match! Allow us to take you on a tour of the lavish vistas, verdant battlefields, and quiet space locales created by Microsoft’s dedicated “Halo” team at 343 Industries.

In 'Halo 5: Guardians,' there is a main story ('campaign') and several multiplayer modes. The story mode is full of incredible locations, like this one: Microsoft That's the home planet of one of the series' longtime enemy factions, known as 'Elites.' They're the guys carved into the walls in sculpted reliefs: Microsoft While their planet is full of dusty old caverns.... Microsoft Other planets are covered in snow: Microsoft Microsoft And others are strewn with ancient structures, erected by a long-dead species known as the 'Forerunner.' Microsoft Some are especially lush with alien life -- notably, we're talking about alien life that doesn't want to shoot you with a plasma rifle (for once). Microsoft The story of 'Halo 5: Guardians' follows two supersoldiers, known as 'Spartans.' One is Master Chief, the other is Spartan Locke. This is Master Chief: Microsoft Note the cracked visor and green armour. And this is Spartan Locke: Microsoft But don't worry -- aside from having different voice actors, both Locke and Chief play identically. They both have squads of soldiers at their side, which is a major addition in 'Halo 5.' Microsoft This is the full Master Chief crew. Microsoft This is the Spartan Locke crew. Traditionally in the 'Halo' series, you were fighting a collection of alien species called 'The Covenant.' In 'Halo 5: Guardians,' you'll fight The Covenant once more! Here's an 'Elite' soldier with a terrifying plasma sword: Microsoft This is an 'Elite,' one of the harder to defeat Covenant aliens. There's also a 'Jackal' in the background -- one of The Covenant's less ferocious enemies: Microsoft You'll also fight enemies called 'Forerunner.' They come in a variety of flavours. There are the little dog-like guys that scamper across the ground and walls: Microsoft And the bigger soldiers, which basically act like the Forerunner version of The Covenant's Elites: Microsoft And then there are bigger bad guys that pack a ton of firepower and wear fancy armour. They're called knights, and they look like this: Microsoft Here's a closer look -- they're super creepy! Microsoft Microsoft In one hand, the knight holds a shotgun. In the other, a rocket launcher. This would be a good time to run fast and far. And finally, there's this guy called 'Warden Eternal.' He's essentially the boss of 'Halo 5: Guardians,' and you'll fight him many, many times. Too many times, really. Microsoft And you haven't even seen the crazy multiplayer worlds yet! They range from gorgeous re-creations of past multiplayer arenas: Microsoft To massive new maps meant for use with the new 'Warzone' multiplayer: Microsoft Microsoft To levels that look straight up out of 'Tron': Microsoft They all share one important characteristic: detail! There's an incredible focus on detail in every nook and cranny of the 'Halo 5: Guardians' world. Microsoft 'Halo 5: Guardians' launches on October 27 exclusively for the Xbox One.

