Microsoft did something unexpected with the new 'Halo' game

“Halo 5: Guardians” is finally out, and in spite of the game’s high reviews, a key developer decision was made that seems incredibly weird and out of place. We break down the weirdest thing about the newest Halo game, but be warned — this video contains spoilers to the game’s ending.
Produced by Corey Protin. Report by Ben Gilbert.
Follow TI: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.