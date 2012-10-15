Halo 4, Microsoft's Most Important Game Of The Year, Has Been Pirated Like Crazy

Photo: Screenshot

Halo 4, Microsoft’s next blockbuster game due to launch on Xbox November 6, has leaked online and is being pirated like crazy.There have been several reports over the last week or so that Xbox owners are downloading the 16 GB file, burning it to a disc, and playing it on their game system. The piracy was first noticed when Xbox users received notifications on their game system that people were already playing the unreleased game. There have also been leaked images of people playing the game on sites like Reddit.



A Microsoft spokesperson told Joystiq:

We have seen the reports of ‘Halo 4‘ content being propped on the Web and are working closely with our security teams and law enforcement to address the situation.

Halo is one of the most successful video game franchises in history, and a staple on Microsoft’s Xbox. Halo 4 is made by 343 Industries, a subsidiary of Microsoft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.