Watch The 'Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn' Trailer That Just Debuted At Comic-Con

The mini series begins October 5.

Photo: Screenshot

The trailer for “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn” debuted yesterday at Comic-Con in San Diego.It previews the five-episode web series that tells the story leading up to the hotly anticipated “Halo 4.”



The game is going to be released November 6 but in the meantime fans can watch the live action mini-series beginning October 5. They will be released weekly building up to the big day.

According to the official press release, the web series “tells an exciting story of heroism and sacrifice on a scale never before seen in the ‘Halo’ universe taking fans back to the beginning of the human and Covenant war and leading into the events of ‘Halo 4.'”

Actor Tom Green, who plays Thomas Lasky, and the other actors all had to go through a week of military training in preparation.

He tells The Verge, “the ‘Halo’ games are known for not having a complex storyline with characters who have these relationships with other humans. We don’t get to see faces because they’re all covered with helmets. This is a bit different–it might be a bit confronting at first–but hopefully people will settle into it.”

Check out the official full-length trailer below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Here’s the 2 screenshots Rockstar released of “Grand Theft Auto V” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.