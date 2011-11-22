A Mariners Outfielder Has Been Stabbed To Death In The Netherlands, And His Brother Is Under Arrest

Photo: AP

Seattle Mariners outfielder Greg Halman was stabbed to death in the Netherlands this morning, the AP reports.His 22-year-old brother is now in custody as a suspect.



Authorities found Halman bleeding of a stab wound his home in Rotterdam this morning, but were unable to resuscitate him.

Details of the incident are still unknown, but we’ll update this post when that information becomes available.

