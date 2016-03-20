This is the best steakhouse in America, according to Yelp

Charleston, South Carolina is the heart of decadence in the South, so it would make sense that this city by the sea would have the best steakhouse in America.

Yelp recently released its list of the top-rated restaurants in the US, and the top steakhouse was Halls Chophouse in Charleston.

Halls was only founded in 2009, but the Hall family (who run it) has been in the restaurant and hotel business for over 40 years.

What makes Halls so special?

First, there are the steaks, which Yelp commenters regularly describe as “perfect,” “perfection,” and other variations on the theme. A particular favourite is the dry-aged New York strip steak, but don’t think you have to go into Halls knowing exactly what you want. If you don’t know much about the different cuts of meat, the Halls staff will bring some examples out for you and talk you through it.

“So no fear for any of you who aren’t sure what to order,” one Yelp commenter wrote.

Halls Chophouse Halls routinely hosts live jazz.

Hospitality is a huge theme at Halls, where the proprietor will personally welcome you to the restaurant, and there is live music every night. If you’re in town on a Sunday, you should drop by Halls’ “Gospel Sunday Brunch,” which features soulful live music along with menu items like Steak and Eggs.

And if steak isn’t your thing, Halls also has a wealth of delicious sides and non-steak entrees, according to Yelp commenters. One that pops up again and again in reviews is the Lobster Mac and Cheese.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.