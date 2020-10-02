These tricky Halloween-themed puzzles are stumping the internet – see if you can solve all 5

Mummies are swarming this haunted house, but can you spot the evil, red-eyed one? Can you find the red-eyed mummy? Lenstore According to Lenstore , it takes 26 seconds on average to spot the red-eyed mummy. Do you dare to give it a try? Keep looking, and you might find it lurking in the shadows. Don’t be scared. Keep both eyes open.

The mummy in question was hiding in the window the entire time. The mummy was in the window. Lenstore This tricky puzzle hid the red-eyed mummy in a very crowded window. You may have gotten wrapped up in the mummies wandering about outside.

In this collage of pumpkins and farm tools, there’s a hidden witch’s broom. Can you find it? Where is the witch’s broomstick? Ace Sheds Ace Sheds hid a witch’s broom in this puzzle, but how quickly can you find it? The record to beat is 45 seconds, but it has taken some people over 5 minutes, according to the company. Have you spotted the broomstick? Look closely and you may find it. The next image reveals the answer.

Once you ignored the big, colorful objects, you might have noticed the broomstick hiding in the background. The broom is circled in red. Ace Sheds The broomstick blends in with the dark green background.

There’s a ghost hiding in this haunted house. How quickly can you find it? Where is the ghost? Zoopla Zoopla is challenging readers to find the hidden ghost. According to the company, it takes the average person 90 seconds to find the ghost. Do you think you can solve it faster? Where is the ghost hiding? See the next image for the answer.

If you look closely, you can see that the ghost is hiding behind the house. The ghost is circled in red. Zoopla The witch, werewolf, skeletons, and mummies were easy to find, but the ghost was hiding behind the house and blended in with the moon.

There’s a jack-o’-lantern hidden in this puzzle. Do you think you can spot it faster than the average person? Where is the jack-o’-lantern? 247 Blinds 247 Blinds designed a puzzle that challenges readers to find a jack-o’-lantern in a sea of pumpkins and fall leaves. The company said it takes the average person one minute to find it. Give it a try and see if you can beat that time. Where is it hiding?

The jack-o’-lantern was hiding at the bottom of the pumpkin patch. The jack-o’-lantern is circled in white. 247 Blinds If you look closely and ignore the tricky coloring, you can see the pumpkin has a smiley face carved into it.

An artist’s illustration has a star hidden in a sea of jack-o’-lanterns. How quickly can you find it? Where is the star? Gergely Dudás/Dudolf Gergely Dudás created this illustration that challenges readers to find the hidden star. Do you think you can find the star? Where is it hiding? Look at the next image for the answer.