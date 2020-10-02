Search

These tricky Halloween-themed puzzles are stumping the internet – see if you can solve all 5

Frank Olito
Halloween brainteasers
Can you solve these puzzles? Courtesy of 247 Blinds, Gergely Dudás, and Ace Sheds
  • These four Halloween-themed puzzles challenge readers to find hidden objects in spooky scenes.
  • Are you able to find the ghost hiding in a picture of a haunted house in under 90 seconds?
  • Can you find the hidden jack-o’-lantern in a pumpkin patch in less than a minute?
Mummies are swarming this haunted house, but can you spot the evil, red-eyed one?
A brainteaser where there are mummies surrounding a haunted house
Can you find the red-eyed mummy? Lenstore
According to Lenstore, it takes 26 seconds on average to spot the red-eyed mummy. Do you dare to give it a try? 

Keep looking, and you might find it lurking in the shadows. 

Don’t be scared. Keep both eyes open.

The mummy in question was hiding in the window the entire time.
Brainteaser with the red circle pointing out the hiding red-eyed mummy
The mummy was in the window. Lenstore
This tricky puzzle hid the red-eyed mummy in a very crowded window. You may have gotten wrapped up in the mummies wandering about outside.
In this collage of pumpkins and farm tools, there’s a hidden witch’s broom. Can you find it?
Halloween brainteaser with garden tools and pumpkins
Where is the witch’s broomstick? Ace Sheds
Ace Sheds hid a witch’s broom in this puzzle, but how quickly can you find it? The record to beat is 45 seconds, but it has taken some people over 5 minutes, according to the company. 

Have you spotted the broomstick?

Look closely and you may find it.

The next image reveals the answer.

Once you ignored the big, colorful objects, you might have noticed the broomstick hiding in the background.
Halloween brainteaser solved with garden tools and pumpkins
The broom is circled in red. Ace Sheds
The broomstick blends in with the dark green background.
There’s a ghost hiding in this haunted house. How quickly can you find it?
Brainteaser halloween with haunted house, ghosts, and witches
Where is the ghost? Zoopla
Zoopla is challenging readers to find the hidden ghost. According to the company, it takes the average person 90 seconds to find the ghost. 

Do you think you can solve it faster?

Where is the ghost hiding?

See the next image for the answer.

If you look closely, you can see that the ghost is hiding behind the house.
Halloween brainteaser solved with ghost hiding behind the house
The ghost is circled in red. Zoopla
The witch, werewolf, skeletons, and mummies were easy to find, but the ghost was hiding behind the house and blended in with the moon.
There’s a jack-o’-lantern hidden in this puzzle. Do you think you can spot it faster than the average person?
Halloween brainteaser with pumpkin and jack-o-lanterns
Where is the jack-o’-lantern? 247 Blinds
247 Blinds designed a puzzle that challenges readers to find a jack-o’-lantern in a sea of pumpkins and fall leaves. The company said it takes the average person one minute to find it. 

Give it a try and see if you can beat that time. 

Where is it hiding?

The jack-o’-lantern was hiding at the bottom of the pumpkin patch.
Halloween pumpkin brainteaser solved with jack-o-lantern circled at the bottom
The jack-o’-lantern is circled in white. 247 Blinds
If you look closely and ignore the tricky coloring, you can see the pumpkin has a smiley face carved into it. 
An artist’s illustration has a star hidden in a sea of jack-o’-lanterns. How quickly can you find it?
Halloween brainteaser with pumpkins, ghosts, and rabbits
Where is the star? Gergely Dudás/Dudolf
Gergely Dudás created this illustration that challenges readers to find the hidden star. 

Do you think you can find the star?

Where is it hiding?

Look at the next image for the answer.

It may look like another pumpkin eye or mouth, but the star is hidden in plain sight.
Halloween brainteaser solved with a star highlighted in a sea of pumpkins
The star is highlighted. Gergely Dudás/Dudolf
The star can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of this tricky illustration. 

