These tricky Halloween-themed puzzles are stumping the internet — see if you can solve them all

Courtesy of 247 Blinds, Gergely Dudás, and Ace Sheds Can you solve these puzzles?

These four Halloween-themed puzzles challenge readers to find hidden objects in spooky scenes.

Are you able to find the ghost hiding in a picture of a haunted house in under 90 seconds?

Can you find the hidden jack-o’-lantern in a tricky pumpkin patch in less than a minute?

Halloween is just around the corner, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with tricky games.

Whether it’s finding the hidden jack-o’ lantern or the witch’s broom, these brain-teasing puzzles will have you squirming, especially when racing the clock.

Take a stab at these four puzzles that are stumping â€” and scaring â€” people on the internet.

There’s a ghost hiding in this haunted house. How quickly can you find it?

Courtesy of Zoopla Where is the ghost?

Zoopla is challenging readers to find the hidden ghost. According to the company, it takes the average person 90 seconds to find the ghost.

Do you think you can solve it faster?

Where is the ghost hiding?

See the next image for the answer.

If you look closely, you can see that the ghost is hiding behind the house.

Courtesy of Zoopla The ghost is circled in red.

The witch, werewolf, skeletons, and mummies were easy to find, but the ghost was hiding behind the house and blended in with the moon.

In this collage of pumpkins and farm tools, there’s a hidden witch’s broom. Can you find it?

Courtesy of Ace Sheds Where is the witch’s broomstick?

Ace Sheds hid a witch’s broom in this puzzle, but how quickly can you find it? The record to beat is 45 seconds, but it has taken some people over 5 minutes, according to the company.

Have you spotted the broomstick?

Look closely and you may find it.

The next image reveals the answer.

Once you ignored the big, colourful objects, you might have noticed the broomstick hiding in the background.

Courtesy of Ace Sheds The broom is circled in red.

The broomstick blends in with the dark green background.

There’s a jack-o’-lantern hidden in this puzzle. Do you think you can spot it faster than the average person?

Courtesy of 247 Blinds Where is the jack-o’-lantern?

247 Blinds designed a puzzle that challenges readers to find a jack-o’-lantern in a sea of pumpkins and fall leaves. The company said it takes the average person one minute to find it.

Give it a try and see if you can beat that time.

Where is it hiding?

The jack-o’-lantern was hiding at the bottom of the pumpkin patch.

Courtesy of 247 Blinds The jack-o’-lantern is circled in white.

If you look closely and ignore the tricky colouring, you can see the pumpkin has a smiley face carved into it.

An artist’s illustration has a star hidden in a sea of jack-o’-lanterns. How quickly can you find it?

Gergely Dudás/ Dudolf Where is the star?

Gergely Dudás created this illustration that challenges readers to find the hidden star.

Do you think you can find the star?

Where is it hiding?

Look at the next image for the answer.

It may look like another pumpkin eye or mouth, but the star is hidden in plain sight.

Gergely Dudás / Dudolf The star is highlighted.

The star can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of this tricky illustration.

