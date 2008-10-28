Halloween Masks For The Lazy: Julia Allison, Rick Astley, Ashley Dupre, Dick Fuld

Forbes.com’s annual collection of print-at-home Halloween masks includes a handful of tech, media, and finance stars:



Time Out New York columnist/Nonsociety blogger/Wired cover girl Julia Allison

Former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer

His callgirl/non-music star Ashley Dupre

MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann and Chris Matthews

Rick Astley, fame rejuvenated by YouTube

Former Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke

Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson

Obama, Biden, McCain, and Palin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.