Halloween Masks For The Lazy: Julia Allison, Rick Astley, Ashley Dupre, Dick Fuld

Dan Frommer

Forbes.com’s annual collection of print-at-home Halloween masks includes a handful of tech, media, and finance stars:

  • Time Out New York columnist/Nonsociety blogger/Wired cover girl Julia Allison
  • Former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer
  • His callgirl/non-music star Ashley Dupre
  • MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann and Chris Matthews
  • Rick Astley, fame rejuvenated by YouTube
  • Former Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld
  • Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
  • Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson
  • Obama, Biden, McCain, and Palin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

gadgets people sai-us