Halloween Masks For The Lazy: Julia Allison, Rick Astley, Ashley Dupre, Dick Fuld

Forbes.com’s annual collection of print-at-home Halloween masks includes a handful of tech, media, and finance stars:
- Time Out New York columnist/Nonsociety blogger/Wired cover girl Julia Allison
- Former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer
- His callgirl/non-music star Ashley Dupre
- MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann and Chris Matthews
- Rick Astley, fame rejuvenated by YouTube
- Former Lehman Brothers CEO Dick Fuld
- Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
- Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson
- Obama, Biden, McCain, and Palin
