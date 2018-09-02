27 Halloween beauty looks you should try

This Harley Quinn makeup look is easy enough to do it yourself. You can also color your hair with washable colored sprays from the drugstore. Leanne Cooper Created by makeup artist Leanne Cooper , this makeup look can be re-created with minimal beauty products. Simply apply red eye shadow to one eye, and blue eye shadow to the other. For the finishing touches, smudge a classic red lipstick past your mouth to create a cartoonish smile, and create fake face tattoos using black liquid eyeliner.

Take your Minnie Mouse costume to the next level with this eye look. You can style this makeup with any red-and-white polka dot outfit. Madison Bozarth Makeup artist Madison Bozarth created a glam version of the classic Disney character For this look, use a black gel liner to draw small Mickey ears on your eyelids. You can go simple with the rest of your face makeup, but add a bold red lip to tie everything together.

You can use face paint to create a Spider-Man costume. You can also wear winged linger and false lashes with this look. Saige Allison It might take a little more time than putting on a Spider-Man bodysuit, but using red and black makeup to create the superhero’s signature mask — paired with a purple lipstick and red eye shadow — will make your costume stand out from the rest. Makeup artist Saige Allison created this look.

Scare your friends this Halloween by drawing giant spiders on your face. Don’t forget to add some shimmer in the inner corner of your eyes. Emma Gooding Makeup artist Emma Gooding cleverly used a classic smoky eye to create spiders on each side of her face If you’d like to try this look at home, use an eyeliner pencil in any color to draw eight legs stemming from each eye. To make it extra bold, pair a dark lip liner with a lighter lipstick to create an ombré effect.

If you prefer glam looks, share your zodiac sign with the world via makeup. Each side of the face features different makeup for this Gemini-inspired look. Anastasia Vassiljeva This Halloween, take some inspiration from makeup artist Anastasia Vassiljeva and use makeup to show off your zodiac sign. Of course, the zodiac you choose will change how you re-create this look, but for the best results, choose colors and styles that represent your personality.

You can also use beauty products to get festive without wearing a costume. For some extra fun, use a bright orange pencil to line the top of your lip. Emily Mulgrew Whether you have to work on Halloween, or you just don’t feel like wearing an elaborate costume, makeup artist Emily Mulgrew has the perfect solution for you. Mulgrew ditched a costume completely and instead created a bold, winged look using orange eye shadow and black eyeliner. She also drew bats along her cheekbone, which can be customized with any traditional Halloween character.

You don’t have to cover yourself in purple face paint to dress as Violet Beauregarde from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” You’ll want to make sure you buy some bubblegum for this costume. Ellie Addis “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” has the potential to inspire tons of Halloween costumes, but makeup enthusiast Ellie Addis found particular inspiration in the bubblegum-chewing Violet. To re-create her look, brush a bright purple eyeshadow across your nose, packing a lot of color on top and blending the excess out toward your cheeks. Add a blonde bob wig, pack of bubblegum, and blue jacket, and people will be doing double-takes.

This galaxy-inspired makeup will work for a number of costumes. Metallic and holographic lip colors are perfect for cosmic costumes. Phumudzo Mudau Regardless of what space-inspired costume you’d like to wear this Halloween, makeup artist Phumudzo Mudau has got you covered. To replicate her galactic look, simply use blue eye shadow on one eye and pink eye shadow on the other. Blend the two on each cheek, and use white eyeliner to create stars and dots across your face.

Animal looks can be simple and easy to create. Go easy on the brows and eyes to create this look. Abby Collier Makeup enthusiast Abby Collier created a deer-inspired makeup look that’s perfect to wear on Halloween. After applying your favorite foundation, use a white eye shadow crayon to create spots across your forehead. From there, go for a shimmery neutral shadow on your eyes, and use a dark eye shadow to create the appearance of a deer nose and lip.

If you’re dressing as a scarecrow this Halloween, keep your outfit simple and go all out on your makeup. You can also wear a wig to make your costume really stand out. Shonna Mallia Makeup artist Shonna Mallia created this scarecrow makeup look with bold bronzer and dark lipstick. Highlighter, blush, and false lases are also used to add some glam to the look. To replicate the most crucial aspect of this look, use a black eyeliner pencil to create stitches everywhere — from your forehead to your nose and lips.

Make sure you have plenty of glitter if you’re choosing a unicorn costume. A bold lip color of your choice will tie this entire look together. Yara Debs And if you need some inspiration, look to makeup enthusiast Yara Debs. To re-create her glitzy unicorn look, all you’ll really need is your everyday makeup, a bright lipstick, and lots of glitter. To keep your makeup shining throughout the entire holiday, prime your face with a tacky primer, and use a sponge to spread a rainbow highlighter across the side of your face.

This ice cream-inspired makeup will take some time to apply. You can create this look with face paint or eye shadow. Katie March Melted ice cream might not be your first costume choice, but this look from makeup enthusiast Katie March will push it to the top of your list. It’s worth noting that this costume may be easier for advanced makeup artists, but anyone can create their own version of the look by using brightly-colored face paint, eyeliner, and eye shadow.

Re-create one of Ariana Grande’s most famous looks with this makeup. A blonde ponytail wig will complete the look. Kendra Davis Makeup enthusiast and cosplayer Kendra Davis not only replicated the musician’s low pony, but she also used makeup to mirror her “No Tears Left to Cry” photoshoot. To re-create Davis’ Grande-inspired look, use body paint to create a rainbow across your face, and enhance it with winged liner and a subtle lip gloss.

This look is perfect to wear to a work function or family Halloween outing. You can put a creative spin on a traditional witch costume. Sophie Sieh Dressing as a witch may seem like a tired choice, but makeup artist Sophie Sieh created an autumnal witch look that is more glam than wicked. The best part is that you can easily replicate this look by making use of pumpkin-colored shadows, matching blush, and winged liner. To create the stars, simply take a white eyeliner pencil and draw them wherever you’d like.

Those dressing as Princess Shuri from “Black Panther” will want to check out this makeup look. You can use body paint or purchase a costume to complete this costume. Lucia Marte Makeup artist and cosplayer Lucia Marte created the perfect Princess Shuri look that works for both conventions and Halloween. It’s also easy enough to apply yourself. Simply apply purple, pink, and yellow eye shadow to your lids, and use a white cream eyeliner to create dots across your face. Pair with a pink nude lip, and you’re set.

You don’t need a ton of fake blood to pull off this vampire look. Paired with all-black attire, this makeup will make turn you into a picture-perfect vampire. Emma Shepherd This vampire look created by makeup artist Emma Shepherd is simple but effective. To replicate the look, start with foundation that’s a shade lighter than you normally wear to give you a ghoulish effect. Then pack a black shadow on your eyelid, and create lines with a burgundy lip liner down toward your cheeks. Finally, color your lips red and pop in some fake fangs to complete the look.

Relive your favorite ’90s memories with this beauty look. The bolder your makeup for this look, the better. Nia Mulan Created by makeup artist Nia Mulan this makeup look will give you the perfect excuse to sing your favorite ’90s songs all Halloween night. To re-create it at home, stock up on some neon eye shadow, bright lipstick, and black liquid liner. To create the classic ’90s shapes across your cheeks, use highly pigmented eyeliner pencils to draw squiggles, triangles, and any other geometric shapes.

With this makeup look, trick or treaters will surely confuse you with a popular “Riverdale” character. If your hair isn’t naturally red, a wig will really pull this look together. Alina Shayk That character is Cheryl Blossom, played by Madelaine Petsch. Makeup artist Alina Shayk recreated her look by emphasizing Blossom’s red hair and matching lips. That being said, a shiny red lip gloss and simple smokey eye are really all you need for this costume. And if you decide to wear a wig, make sure you color in your eyebrows to be the same auburn shade.

There can never be too many Disney costumes on Halloween. Wearing a bright red wig is necessary for an Ariel costume. Cassie Wells Disney princess costumes are always popular on Halloween, but makeup artist Cassie Wells took her “Little Mermaid”-themed look to the next level with spot-on makeup. If you, too, want to dress like Ariel this year, take advantage of any red makeup you own — wear a bright red lip, and use red eye shadow for your brows. For your eyes, use green and purple to match Ariel’s fins and shell bra.

You can transform yourself into an “Avatar” character using blue makeup. Dressing like an ‘Avatar’ character gives you the freedom to be creative with your look. Megan Graham Makeup artist Megan Graham , for example, opted for one of the film’s leading characters, Neytiri. While most of the look can be achieved using blue body paints and eye shadows, you’ll also need a pink lipstick and shadow to create dimension on the nose and lips.

You can put a human twist on classic pumpkin makeup. You’ll only need a few colors to create this pumpkin-inspired look. Malia Khan It’s common for people to paint their faces like jack-o-lanterns on Halloween, but makeup artist Malia Khan has a unique approach. By drawing the pumpkin design across only half her face, she created the illusion that she’s half-human and half-pumpkin. She also used face paints and shadows in shades slightly darker than her skin tone to create the appearance of wrinkles.

“The Mandalorian” is a fan-favorite TV show, so it’s sure to be a popular Halloween costume too. You’ll also need a brown cloth and DIY ears to complete this look. Tori Michelle Makeup artist Tori Michelle used makeup to transform herself into one of the most popular characters from the series: Grogu , or more commonly Baby Yoda. If you’re looking to replicate the look, you’ll need green face paint or eye shadow to cover the top portion of your face, from your forehead to your nose. Black-and-white eyeliner is also helpful so that you can draw the character’s eyes across your own.

You can put a glamorous twist on your favorite villain, like Pennywise. Pennywise is always a popular costume, so change things up by making him glam. Jacey Makeup artist Jacey, who goes by @myinnervixenn on Instagram, did just that with her “It”-inspired look. She swapped the clown’s blood streaks with rhinestones, and added a deep smokey eye in place of the character’s dark under-eye circles. Also key is her hairstyle. Rather than mirroring Pennywise’s unique orange look, she opted for a sleek red wig.

Cruella de Vil is also a great option for people looking to mix sparkly and scary. The new ‘Cruella’ film has endless inspiration for Halloween costumes. Justine Kaponz You can either go for a simple “Cruella” look buy wearing a black-and-white wig with red lipstick and heavy eyeliner, or you can go the more dramatic route. Of course, you’ll still need the wig, but for makeup you could cover your lips with red rhinestones and write “The Future” across your face like Cruella does in the 2021 movie. Makeup artist Justine Kaponz recently wore both looks.

If you’re a fan of Disney’s new animated film “Luca,” you can do your makeup to look like its main characters. Luca and Alberto are just two of many Disney characters you could be on Halloween. Madeleine Monhoe Artist Madeleine Monhoe created looks inspired by both Luca and Alberto You’ll need green and blue makeup to mirror the film’s namesake character, and purple options for those who want to be his best friend on Halloween.