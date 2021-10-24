The 7 most cringeworthy moments in ‘Halloween Kills’ – from cheesy dialogue to a stray iron

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for “Halloween Kills.”

The mantra of “Halloween Kills” is the unbelievably corny (and not particularly clever) “evil dies tonight.” The mob trying to hunt down Michael Myers won’t let the audience forget that as they constantly repeat it while trying to find him. I mean, constantly. Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy, one of the people in the mob. Universal

The chant is also not particularly effective because, ultimately, Michael is still alive at the end of the movie and kills most people in the mob chasing him. Michael Myers (Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney). Universal

Michael refusing to die makes the movie predictable. In 1978, 21-year-old Michael walked off after being shot six times. In “Halloween Kills,” the 64-year-old bounces back after being stabbed and shot. Michael in 1978. Compass International Productions

Michael’s apparent immortality doesn’t stop Laurie from making over-the-top speeches about killing him. Ultimately, all her big speeches amount to nothing more than giving viewers second-hand embarrassment. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Universal

In her 40-year-long quest to kill Michael, Laurie stands up hours after major surgery on her abdomen, which is too painful and near-impossible in real life and hurts to watch. Laurie. Universal

While Michael ends the film still alive and well, a fellow patient from his psychiatric facility gets killed by the mob in an unnecessarily drawn-out and cruel scene that ultimately doesn’t affect the plot. Anthony Michael Hall in ‘Halloween Kills.’ Universal