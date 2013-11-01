Today's Halloween Google Doodle Is Really Fun

Do yourself a favour and take a minute to celebrate Halloween Google style.

Today’s Google Doodle, the incarnation of the Google logo on the Google.com home page, is a series of interactive games featuring witches, spiders, jack-o-lanterns, various undead things and spooky music.

There’s no instructions, so you have to click around to figure it out, but we’ll give you a hint: try throwing different combinations of things into the witch’s cauldron.

