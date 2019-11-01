Google turned its homepage into a spooky trick or treat game to celebrate Halloween

Google frequently turns the logo on its homepage into detailed illustrations and fun animations to celebrate holidays and mark important days in history.

For Halloween 2019, the Google Doodle is an interactive game full of spooky creatures hidden behind clickable doors. When you click, you can choose to get a trick or treat.

Head over to Google’s homepage to navigate through the full animation, or explore Google Doodle illustrations from years past here.

Google is celebrating Halloween in the only way it knows how: an incredibly intricate, interactive Doodle animation on its homepage.

The search engine frequently decorates the Google logo on its homepage to pay homage to important days in history, notable figures, and special events and holidays. October 31 is no different, and Google is celebrating Halloween with an incredibly detailed animated game.

If you click on the logo on Google’s homepage on Thursday, it will disappear and expand into this Halloween-themed street block. There are at least a dozen spots throughout the illustration that you can click on to reveal fun animations or to discover spooky creatures – including an owl, a bat, and a spider – that you can ask to give you a trick (another fun animation) or treat (a fun fact about the animal).

Visit Google’s homepage for yourself to see all the animations that the Google Doodle team has created.

Google’s Halloween celebrations go beyond its homepage, however. Several of the Google-associated Twitter accounts have been given new display names: the main Twitter account is named “Boogle,” complete with pumpkin emoji for both O’s; Google News and Google Maps are now “Ghougle News” and “Googhoul Maps”; Google Drive’s Twitter is now named “The Haunted [house emoji] on Google Drive.”

Google isn’t the only tech company to get in the holiday spirit. Facebook’s app features some Halloween-themed animations and cartoons – see them for yourself.

