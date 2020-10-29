12 fun facts about Halloween that may surprise you

John Nacion/AP Neighbourhoods in Queens, New York, get in the Halloween spirit.

Halloween is only a few days away.

The first citywide Halloween celebration took place in Anoka, Minnesota, nearly 100 years ago.

Last year, more than half of Americans – 68% to be exact – celebrated the holiday.

Halloween, which first became popular in the US during the 1800s, has become a multi-billion-dollar industry, including candy, movies, haunted experiences, and creepy costumes.

WalletHub shared a study with Insider in 2019 that breaks down Halloween by the numbers, such as how much money people spend on the holiday, how many kids are expected to dress as princesses, and the most popular Halloween costume for your pets.

The first citywide Halloween celebration took place in Anoka, Minnesota, in 1921.

Felix Koch/Cincinnati Museum Centre/Getty Images Three girls amuse each other with their masked costumes as they prepare for Halloween festivities in 1929.

According to WalletHub, the best place to celebrate is usually New York City, based on the fun activities on offer, the weather, and “trick-or-treater friendliness.”

This year, parents are getting creative with how to celebrate safely.

In a normal year, 68% of Americans celebrate Halloween, according to WalletHub.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images People in costumes participate in the annual Village Halloween Parade in New York City in 2018.

According to WalletHub, that was the number that planned to celebrate in 2019. Even though celebrations may look different this year, there are still some safe ways to celebrate.

And while it’s a huge industry, with a projected $US8.8 billion spent last year, not everyone spends mega bucks.

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images Visitors enjoy picking their own pumpkins at Rock Creek Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Broomfield, Colorado.

The record for Halloween spending – $US9.1 billion – was in 2017, according to the National Retail Federation.

In fact, 76% of Americans spend $US50 or less to celebrate the spookiest day of the year.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Casamigos Rande Gerber and George Clooney attend the Casamigos Halloween party on October 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Probably not the 32% of Americans who threw a Halloween party last year, though.

Of that $US8.8 billion, $US2.6 billion was spent on candy for the estimated 41 million trick-or-treaters last year.

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Trick or treat?

The first documented use of “trick or treat” was in 1927.

But not all that candy goes to the kids — 72% of parents have admitted to stealing their children’s candy.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images People trick or treat in a Brooklyn, New York, neighbourhood on Halloween 2015.

The most popular candies in the US are:

Skittles Reese’s Cups M&M’s Snickers Starburst

At least $US3.2 billion was spent on costumes last year.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Some superhero costumes to choose from.

Costumes have definitely become more elaborate over the years.

Last year, 1.3 million children were expected to dress as witches, 2.4 million as superheroes, and 3.1 million as princesses.

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Two girls wearing princess costumes at the Halloween Festival at Jose Marti Park.

Meanwhile, among adults, there were 2 million vampires and 5 million witches stalking the streets last year.

Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images A person dressed as a witch.

Animals won’t miss out on the fun — 17% of Americans dress their pets in costumes.

AP Witch costumes are popular for pups, too.

The most popular costumes last year for pets were pumpkins, hot dogs, superheroes, and bumblebees, according to WalletHub.

The record for the longest walk-through haunted house is 7,183 feet, 8.4 inches — nearly a mile and a half.

Facebook/Dragon’s House of Horror Dragon’s House of Horror in Albuquerque.

It’s held by Dragon’s House of Horror in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

But if haunted houses aren’t your speed, you could always check out a scary movie. In 2018, horror movies made $US902 million at the US box office.

New Line Cinema ‘Annabelle.’

