Interior designers share 6 common Halloween decorating mistakes – and what you should do instead

- Halloween decorations like orange pumpkins and skeletons can sometimes feel cliché.
- Insider spoke to interior designers who shared the outdated Halloween decorations to avoid and offered ways to upgrade.
- Instead of bright orange, for example, decorate with muted colors like terra-cotta for a seamless transition from Halloween fun to autumn.
Herbes, the owner of House of Hipsters, suggested leaning into more subtle colors like cream, white, and black so the decor can seamlessly transition from Halloween to autumn.
“You can keep a lot of coziness with your cream pumpkins and just embrace it for fall,” Herbes told Insider. “It’s really easy to use some black decorations and just start adding in more neutrals.”
Shaffer, the lead sales designer at Decorilla Interior Design, said incorporating textures like sequins can be a simple way to add a new dimension. If people want to avoid store-bought pumpkins but want an eye-catching color, Shaffer said spray paint is a quick solution.
“You can do all types of colors,” Shaffer said. “If you like real pumpkins and don’t want to have to store them year-round, you can get spray paint — like a neon pink — and decorate a few pumpkins.”
“If you really want to embrace that orange color, look at a terra-cotta or rust,” she said. “Don’t use bright — use muted. Then you can even find something in velvet that gives you a little bit of sheen and a softer tone.” The color could be incorporated by accent pillows, blankets, table ware, and other items.
“There are plenty of Halloween decorations that are very offensive to a lot of people,” Shaffer said. “Let’s stop with people hanging from trees, any references to mental illness or psychiatric wards. Let’s stop with people in cages.”
Shaffer continued: “As we’re building awareness on certain social issues, I think it’s time to get rid of them.”
Shaffer suggests that homeowners pivot towards seasonal teardrop lights or colorful streamers. A jar filled with fake eyeballs is another way to add a spooky twist, he said.
“Now that I have kids, I do like the big decorations but keeping that outside is definitely key,” Herbes said. “I don’t want a 12 foot (3.66m) Frankenstein in my living room.”
Shaffer pointed out that large decorations and inflatables can play into the Halloween spirit, but projectors may be less expensive in the long run.
“There are all kinds of cool inflatables that you can use, but a more cost-effective way is to get projectors,” Shaffer said.
Both Shaffer and Herbes recommend Etsy for personalized and unique DIY decorations.
“There are so many cool electrical options like outdoor lighting, solar-powered, and battery-powered decor,” he told Insider.
“You can do everything with them, including smart lighting features like changing colors,” he said, pointing to brands like Philips Hue. “With smart lighting, you can use it for both seasonal and day-to-day use.”
She said a home’s front porch is an excellent place for a startling surprise.
“It’s really easy to incorporate one of those little jump scares in there. It will be fun for the kids, the mailman, or the UPS man,” Herbes said. She reommends that homeowners scatter their decorations across the yard and home to avoid clutter in one place.